logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE spikes 15 percent, further upside swiftly rejected

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 08 14

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong break above the previous high and a quick spike to the $0.085 mark during the day. Since then, DOGE/USD has reacted lower, indicating that retracement will follow over the next 24 hours.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE spikes 15 percent, further upside swiftly rejected 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.25 percent, while Ethereum by 1.09 percent. The rest of the top altcoins saw close results, except for Dogecoin, which still trades with a 9 percent gain.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin sets massive higher high 

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.07275 to $0.08401, indicating extreme volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has spiked by 168 percent, totaling $1.203 billion, while the total market cap trades around $10.86 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

ITB Widget Example


DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE forms massive rejection candle

The 4-hour chart shows a strong reaction from the $0.085 resistance over the past hours, indicating that further retrace will follow early next week.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE spikes 15 percent, further upside swiftly rejected
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price has seen failure to reach further upside over the first half of August after the $0.075 mark was reached with a quick spike higher on Tuesday. From there, further attempts to break higher were attempted over the course of the week.

The last push higher saw only a slight reaction lower, which turned into consolidation. From there, bulls finally gathered enough momentum to break higher early this morning.

Further upside followed as high as $0.085, where an immediate reaction lower was seen. Overall, Dogecoin price action has sent a strong signal that a substantial retrace is likely to follow over the next days, likely to retest the $0.075 previous resistance as support.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have a massive spike higher and a strong reaction lower over the past hours. Therefore, DOGE/USD is ready to retrace and look to set another higher low early next week.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE spikes 15 percent, further upside swiftly rejected
14 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Uniswap, and Tron Daily Price Analyses – 14 August Morning Price Prediction
14 August, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD trade in a sideways direction with a slight bullish bias
14 August, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retests $2,025, retrace incoming next week?
14 August, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Bearish spree continues as DOT slips below $9.24 support
14 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

BlueBenx halts withdrawals after $32 million hack
14 August, 2022
2 mins read
Vauld fights back after ED freezes its $46M assets
13 August, 2022
2 mins read
UnionBank launches in-app crypto exchange
13 August, 2022
2 mins read
Huobi`s crypto mogul seeks to sell his stake for $3B
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Are gaming NFTs dead?
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us