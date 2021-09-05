TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish for today.

DOGE/USD still consolidates around $0.30.

Resistance at $0.31 still holds.

Dogecoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow later today as the $0.31 still prevents further upside. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to retrace later today and look to retest further lows.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results over the last 24 hours. Market leader, Bitcoin is up by 0.65 percent, while Ethereum is down by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Filecoin (FIL) is up by 24 percent and is the best performer today.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin still holds below $0.31

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.2965 – $0.3078, indicating a low volatility market movement over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total trading volume has decreased by 11.1 percent and totals $2 billion, while the total market cap trades around $40 billion, ranking the coin in 7th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE to continue consolidating?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price rejecting further upside again, indicating a continuation of consolidation later today.

Dogecoin price saw a strong retracement over the last weeks after a new swing high was set at the $0.35 mark on the 16th of August. From there, DOGE/USD saw two strong moves lower, first to $0.28 and second to $0.265.

At the end of August, Dogecoin set a slightly higher low and finally set a slightly higher high above $0.30 previous resistance. However, bulls stopped at $0.31, where the price has consolidated below since.

Overall, this Dogecoin price action development indicates further consolidation over the next 24 hours. Until the $0.31 resistance gets broken, we should see more sideways movement early next week.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish for today as bulls are still unable to push the market above the $0.31 resistance. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to continue moving sideways today.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, read our articles on Wrapped Bitcoin, Decentralized Exchanges, as well as NFT Marketplace.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.