China’s Digital Yuan Pilot to Include Cross-Border Transactions

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are setting new benchmarks with their latest advance in the digital Yuan (e-CNY) project. The latest action notably enhances the scope of e-CNY’s usability in Hong Kong, particularly for cross-boundary payments, according to their joint press release.

Essentially, Hong Kong residents can now set up e-CNY wallets using just their local mobile phone numbers and fund these wallets via the Faster Payment System (FPS). This setup is going to be the world’s first connection between a faster payment system and a central bank digital currency system.

Hong Kong Enhances e-CNY’s Compatibility with Mainland TradFi

This expansion is part of a broader initiative, dubbed the “three connection, three facilitation” strategy, introduced earlier by the PBoC. Notably, e-CNY wallets, while restricted from person-to-person transfers, are pivotal for cross-boundary transactions. Users can conveniently top up their wallets through seventeen partnering retail banks in Hong Kong.

Moreover, this facility isn’t just confined to the local region but extends into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other pilot regions in Mainland China. The ongoing developments also promise improved compatibility between the e-CNY system and conventional e-payment platforms in Mainland, which will broaden transaction options for users in the near future.

Digital Yuan to be Used in Local Shops

Eddie Yue, the Chief Executive of HKMA, highlighted the significance of Hong Kong’s developments in this area. In his words:

“We are delighted that Hong Kong, being the first place in conducting cross-boundary e-CNY pilot, has also become the first place outside the Mainland that enables its residents to set up e-CNY wallets locally.”

By leveraging the round-the-clock operational hours and the instant transfer capability of the FPS, Yue emphasized that users may now top up their e-CNY wallets anytime, anywhere without having to open a Mainland bank account, thereby facilitating merchant payments in the Mainland by Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong Enhances Functions of Digital Yuan

The collaboration between HKMA and the DCI is not stopping here. They are exploring ways to upgrade the e-CNY wallet to higher tiers through real-name verification, enhancing payment interoperability to cater to both individual and commercial needs more effectively.

Moreover, there are plans to expand corporate usage of e-CNY, particularly to aid in cross-boundary trade settlements. This strategy is expected to provide a safer, more convenient alternative for cross-boundary retail payments, significantly boosting the efficiency and user experience of such transactions. Yue expressed optimism about the future of e-CNY in Hong Kong and the broader region, stating:

“We will continue to work closely with the PBoC to gradually expand the applications of e-CNY, enrich the range of functionalities of the e-CNY wallet available to Hong Kong residents and step up efforts in promoting the acceptance of e-CNY by more retail merchants in the two places.”

The efforts to expand the e-CNY wallet’s functionalities and increase its acceptance among more retail merchants are ongoing. According to the release, these developments plan to also integrate the economies of Hong Kong and Mainland China more closely through an innovative financial technology.

