Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange has said that digital assets are not just forms of currency but can be seen as progressive forms of money.

It is no longer news that Bitcoin and all other assets in its class has been seen as a form of currency even though experts have kicked against the currency part of the assets. While some experts have noted digital assets to be just a medium to store value, others have seen it as a worthless piece of coin.

Since its inception, Bitcoin has always championed the fight to be recognized by major stakeholders as reliable. Experts have said that before the crypto gets the nod to be classed as a currency, the blockchain that it operates on needs to be firm in terms of security.

Winklevoss notes that digital assets satisfy the condition to be classed as progressive currencies

To establish this fact, famed Bitcoin billionaire and the co-founder of Gemini crypto exchange, Cameron Winklevoss has said that digital assets satisfy conditions to be classed as progressive currencies. He noted that the crypto possesses organic and technological growth.

he said:

Since its inception, digital money has noted been a thing that works with forced adoption unlike Fiat money that is being forced across all countries.

In several countries that have been affected by currency falls, Cameron says they have been able to hold up with the use of Bitcoin.

American judge makes a case for digital assets usage

Even though digital assets use might still be years to come, authorities and regulators are now making regulatory frameworks to aid the adoption of the assets. The lawsuit that involved the United States against Harmon in July made people see a whole new view about Bitcoin as the judge said Bitcoin satisfies all the conditions that money satisfies.

With that in mind, major businesses and investments are now making and taking payments via crypto assets with more FinTech firms springing up since the start of the year.