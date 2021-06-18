The latest launch from DEUS Finance now enables traders to connect to the DEUS platform via Heco, with access to over 500 stocks. Heco users can trade on DEUS with lightning-fast transaction speeds and incredibly low fees.

DEUS Finance is a secure, transparent, and KYC-free platform. Below is a selection of stocks currently worth looking at, all tradable on DEUS.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants.

In February this year, McDonald’s launched its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, with analysts saying this will likely turn out to be the Golden Arches’ most successful product launch since Chicken McNuggets in 1983 and suggesting that McDonald’s looks poised for a multiyear period of market-share gains.

Additionally, the MyMcDonald’s loyalty program is set to launch nationwide this year, U.S. restaurant unit growth is again a focus for the company and international operations that have lagged due to the pandemic should see a rebound in the second half of this year.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products.

Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the U.S. with a market cap of around $350 billion, with the home-improvement retailer often viewed as a proxy for the U.S. housing market. HD is also one of the top stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 2021.

Analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Home Depot Inc have a median target of 350.00, with a high estimate of 391.00 and a low estimate of 300.00. Current consensus gives the stock a buy rating which has remained unchanged since May of this year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of products in the health care field.

Johnson & Johnson is the most diversified medical stock by market cap, dealing in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience drugs. Analysts expect increased sales and earnings to increase as we move into the 2nd half of the year. Keep an eye on news from Johnson & Johnson regarding its coronavirus vaccine, which could help shares of JNJ stock to rise

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon. com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services.

Due to Covid19, many businesses turned to Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, instead of continuing to manage their own technology infrastructure. This trend is expected to continue into the post-pandemic recovery. AWS revenue jumped 32% in the first quarter of 2021.

Amazon plans to expand its virtual health care program and its prescription drug business across the U.S. Healthcare now comprises nearly a fifth of the U.S. economy. Amazon claims their program will enable workers to connect with medical professionals via chat or video conference and dispatch medical professionals to a patient’s home for additional care.

Amazon’s movements into various markets such as prescription drugs, streaming, and video solutions, as well as advertising, all attribute to a multiyear rise in stock price. If Amazon continues to innovate and make similar strides in the coming months, Amazon stock could be a solid bet for investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries.

AMC has been awarded the coveted short-term label of being a meme stock. Typically, meme stocks are those seemingly struggling in the stock market until an event occurs or a retail trader flushes capital into it, driving the stock price up, thus bringing more attention and traders to the stock. Recently, AMC has been the top-traded stock on WallStreetBets, driving the price as high as $59.50 earlier this week. Due to the massive boom, AMC announced that it would sell up to 11.55 million shares to capitalize on gains and also warned investors and traders before doing so.

This type of news would drive most investors away, but as discussed earlier, many traders are attracted to volatility, and AMC may just be the stock right now to deliver exactly that.

If there is a stock that you would like to trade and is not currently listed on DEUS Finance, please visit the Stock of the Month voting page here, and cast a vote for the stock of your choice.

______

Invest into the DEUS ecosystem, buy DEA.

Trade stocks on xDai (500+), Heco (500+), ETH, and BSC on DEUS Finance.

DEUS V2 coming soon, with leverage trading, a new funding system, and much more.

Read about DEUS V2 here.

Follow DEUS on Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Medium, and Twitch.