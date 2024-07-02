Loading...

Destiny 2 announces update 8.0.0.6 maintenance timeline

2 mins read
Destiny 2 update 8.0.0.6 launches on July 2 with scheduled maintenance.Destiny 2 typography on an out-of-focus background

1. Destiny 2 addresses player concerns with update 8.0.06
Bungie has announced maintenance plans for Destiny 2 on July 2 through the release of update 8.0.0.6. This comes after several recent alterations designed to improve the experience and address community concerns. The upcoming patch will provide further enhancements to the game’s mechanics, weapons and various modes.

Also read: Riot Games opens 2XKO closed alpha test sign-ups

Bungie provided the maintenance timeline, beginning with background maintenance at 6:00 AM PDT. Players will experience a short period where sign-on and game integration features will be unavailable across various platforms, including the web, mobile, third-party apps, and the Bungie Store.

Destiny 2 addresses player concerns with update 8.0.06

The previous update 8.0.0.5, launched on June 25 introduced several key changes. It removed elemental surges from dungeons and raids, responding to player complaints about the difficulty of these activities. It also changed the daily and weekly bounty with the new Pathfinder system. This change enables the players to finish paths through either PvP or PvE, which gives more flexibility and options.

The maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM PDT with background processes, followed by the game going offline at 6:45 AM PDT for full maintenance. Players will be removed from all activities and unable to log in until the process is completed. The update will be live by 10:00 AM PDT. However, some features may remain restricted until the background maintenance ends at 12:00 PM PDT. Bungie aims to minimize disruption while implementing these necessary changes.

Also read: Ubisoft’s XDefiant hits 11 million players in less than two months

Following the conclusion of The Witness’ story arc with The Final Shape expansion, Bungie has outlined its focus on fine-tuning the game. This includes updating weapons, mechanics, and game modes to enhance the overall player experience. The introduction of episodic content, replacing seasonal activities, marks a new direction for Destiny 2. The current episode, Echoes, features one of the most expansive Exotic Missions in the game’s history.

Bungie has also provided a clear plan for future episodes, including Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy. Heresy is planned to begin in 2025, followed by teased content codenamed Frontiers. Unfortunately, details about Frontiers remain scarce.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.

