Cryptopolitan happily announces Nabi Klover, the Chief Marketing Officer at Depocket Finance, as the guest speaker for the next Web3 Masterminds live session.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 2nd March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Nabi Klover will speak with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on the Depocket Finance project, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency and blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About DePocket Finance

DePocket is a DeFi dashboard that enables users to manage and monitor cryptocurrency assets and NFT assets easily. The platform functions as a multi-chain, multi-wallet dashboard that allows users to monitor, manage, invest, swap, and save cryptocurrencies and/or NFT assets in a single user-friendly platform.

The platform basically aims to improve users’ convenience and DeFi experience through its main features, namely Asset monitoring, NFT support, Multi-chain x Multi-address, and Market notification.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.