Denmark’s largest bank, Danske Bank, to offer Bitcoin and crypto trading

Danske Bank has announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded product (ETP) investment services for its online and mobile banking customers. This move has put an end to an eight-year “ban” on crypto-related services.

“The ETPs give exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum in an easy and simple manner without investors having to have a digital wallet to store the cryptocurrencies, thus avoiding the inconvenience and risks that may entail,” the bank shared in the release.

Kerstin Lysholm, Head of Investment Products and Services at the bank, stated that this move is a response to growing customer demand. She noted that the crypto market has become “better regulated” in the past few years, especially with the implementation of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

“As cryptocurrencies have become a more common asset class, we are receiving an increasing number of enquiries from customers wanting the option of investing in cryptocurrencies as part of their investment portfolio,” she said.

Danske Bank says it does not recommend crypto as an asset class

Danske Bank had previously taken an unaccommodating stance towards crypto. In 2018, the financial institution refused to offer or support any kind of crypto trading through its platforms.

In that year’s report, the bank noted that, “Overall, we are negative towards cryptocurrencies and we strongly recommend that our customers avoid investing in cryptocurrencies.” It later renewed its internal ban on crypto in 2021.

Despite the launch of the ETPs, Danske Bank continues to emphasize that it does not recommend cryptocurrencies as an asset class. It classifies them as “speculative investments” rather than long-term investment options. Therefore, the bank declared that it doesn’t offer advisory services for cryptocurrencies.

Lysholm also noted that Danske offers products only to customers who have passed an “appropriateness test,” which ensures that they understand attendant risks.

In its investments, the bank has exposed itself to crypto firms. Danske Bank disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 13,840 shares of Strategy (MSTR) stock. Currently, Danske Bank holds 132,746 shares of MicroStrategy stock, with a portfolio value of $17.6 million.

According to data from Triple-A, there were 70,605 crypto owners in Denmark as of 2024, representing approximately 1.2% of the total population. Chainalysis’ Geography of Crypto 2025 report ranked Denmark 84th out of 151 countries for crypto adoption, measured by on-chain value received by centralized and decentralized platforms.

Denmark to tax unrealized crypto Gains in 2026

At present, Denmark’s tax regime for crypto traders is relatively unattractive. Crypto profits are added to an individual’s total income and then taxed at the marginal rate.

Two years ago, the Danish Tax Law Council released a comprehensive report recommending a shift toward “inventory taxation” or mark-to-market rules for crypto assets. This would treat cryptocurrencies similarly to stocks and bonds while imposing an annual tax of up to 42% on gains realized or unrealized on the total portfolio value.

The Danish regulators aimed to close perceived loopholes in current rules that tax only realized gains from sales, trades, or disposals as personal income. The changes were supposed to be enacted in 2026, applying broadly to holdings dating back to Bitcoin’s early days.

As of February 2026, the proposal has not yet been passed into law. Sources from the Danish Tax Agency and the Ministry of Taxation confirmed that the 2024 recommendations have yet to be fully debated.

Meanwhile, critics highlight risks like liquidity challenges. If these implications are taken into account, investors are likely to sell assets to cover taxes on paper profits and potential capital flight. The government has signaled intent to introduce related legislation, but no final bill has materialized, leaving Denmark’s crypto tax regime focused on realized events for now.