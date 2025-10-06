In a landmark development, professional services giant Deloitte has inked an agreement to deploy Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant, for its more than 470,000 employees across the globe.

According to reports, this deal marks the largest enterprise deployment of the AI assistant to date and also deepens a relationship the two firms first established in 2024. The development also comes as consulting firms are turning to AI to enhance productivity and address the challenges of staff layoffs.

This makes Deloitte a leader in AI adoption among its peers

A CNBC report shows that the rollout puts Deloitte, a leading consulting, tax, and audit services provider, as the leader in AI adoption within the professional services industry. Deloitte makes up one of the 300,000 business customers that Anthropic has managed to attract since its inception four years ago.

Although the financial terms of the agreement could not be clearly established, both firms emphasized the scale of their mutual commitment to the deal.

“We are both investing a significant amount in this partnership, whether that’s financial or whether it is just simply the engineering resource that we’re going to put into this as well.” Anthropic’s chief commercial officer Paul Smith.

Smith was speaking with CNBC in an interview. Over the next several months, Deloitte will build out and deploy different Claude “personas” for different groups of employees, ranging from accountants to software developers.

To facilitate a smooth transition, staffers will get assistance from Deloitte’s Claude Center of Excellence, which is designed to help staff quickly benefit from the technology.

Management at Deloitte views this development as essential for both enhancing productivity and building credibility with clients. According to Deloitte’s US chief strategy and technology officer Ranjit Bawa, first-hand experience with Claude will not only inspire employees but also help strengthen the firm’s advisory role.

“Our clients obviously want to know: ‘Are you using it as well?’ So we can advise them better, we can be more credible.” Bawa.

“That’s why we said we got to start with ourselves as we continue to have our clients reimagine their future,” added Bawa.

The development also comes as businesses are increasingly turning to AI to optimize their operations. While consulting businesses are projected to be among the most affected by AI in terms of job replacements, management at Deloitte sees this as a way of enhancing productivity.

The firm has long indicated its commitment to efficiency and effectiveness in talent management, optimizing its workforce through AI-driven skill assessments and redeployments, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan.

The deployment aligns with Anthropic’s growth strategy

This deployment, which will take place in more than 150 countries, aligns with Anthropic’s strategy to beef up its global presence. The AI start-up, backed by Amazon, revealed last month its plans to triple its international workforce this year. It brought a new executive, Chris Ciauri, to spearhead the expansion drive.

This came after closing a massive $13 billion funding round, which placed its post-money valuation at $183 billion.

The partnership with Deloitte comes at a time when the Amazon-backed AI startup has to keep pace with heavyweights like Google and ChatGPT maker OpenAI for enterprise customers. During the second quarter of this year, Anthropic released Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet 4, reportedly capable of analysing “thousands of data sources, execute long-running tasks,” as well as writing human-quality content, and touted its most powerful group of AI models as it set to compete with peers like Google.

According to the AI startup, the models scored high on some popular benchmarks, showing that Opus 4 outperformed Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, OpenAI’s o3 reasoning, and GPT-4.1 models in coding tasks and using “tools” like web search.

Reflecting on the startup’s rapid growth, Smith said, “we’re still pretty busy,” adding that “but it’s a good busy.”

