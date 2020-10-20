A study shows that financial companies are turning to DeFi adoption.

86% of financial firms are already implementing DeFi.

70% of organisations were concerned over the safety of funds and the legal impact of DeFi.

A study has revealed that financial institutions are looking to decentralized finance (DeFi) to upgrade their services and generate fresh revenue streams.

The study by Crypto.com and BCG Platinion looked at over 400 financial organisations in different fields, including banking, insurance, and trading. The research investigated the difficulties and possibilities of using DeFi.

The study discovered a surging interest in DeFi, with 86% of participants disclosing they are already putting cryptocurrency technologies into effect or are contemplating it.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder, and CEO of Crypto.com stated that the findings indicate that DeFi adoption benefits long-established financial organisations, and the implementation proves to deliver their services. The co-founder observes that financial experts have warmed towards DeFi, recognizing its role in the future of finance.

However, there were concerns over the safety of funds, which prevented many institutions – a weighty 70% – from joining the DeFi adoption. 61% decided not to conform to the DeFi adoption because of the legal implications involved.

DeFi adoption

DeFi has skyrocketed crypto mass adoption. It collects financial applications to scrap financial mediators. Decentralized applications, also known as DApps, operate on blockchain technology. They thus depend on digital assets but make it possible for anyone to access financial services through their mobile device. DeFi would be of use to those that are on a budget because it potentially lowers the cost of monetary services to an astonishing 50%.

DeFi adoption is still in its initial phase. Nevertheless, financial experts propose that the system will grow in the coming years, thanks to the change in society’s structures and little human interaction.