Society2 is the latest entrant in the interesting decentralized social media realm. The project focuses on user privacy and data interoperability – characteristics lacking in today’s social networks. The concept of a decentralized social media platform revolves around user privacy issues.

Society2 wants to give users more control over their information by leveraging on the blockchain technology. Today, global social networks are often accused of individual data breaches. Conventional networks such as YouTube and Facebook are highly centralized and often make a mockery of user privacy.

IOTA powers the privacy-focused Society2

Society2 allows owners of the IOTA nodes to make their very own personalized social media platforms with full control over privacy access. After the launch, developers are now busy on a DeSM framework, powered by IOTA, which provides even more privacy-focused features to the platform’s users.

Ben Royce of Society2 said that the framework is unique compared to traditional competitors. Most importantly, users can decide whether or not to use their information commercially, i.e., they can IOTA by trading their privacy-related data. This is more power to the user – monetary power no less.

Rise of decentralized social media platforms

The rise of decentralized social media is, therefore, a quest to find alternatives where users can share their data without worrying about privacy.

By allowing the platform’s users to sell their information on their own terms, Society2 is giving more financial power to the users via fee-less IOTA payments. Royce further added that the project would also reward users for watching adverts. Users can receive ads in their feed by trading their personal information and thus earn revenues.

IOTA cryptocurrency is at the heart of this decentralized social media platform and it is the sole crypto used for various features offered by Society2. Society2 will further build its features atop IOTA DLT offering advanced content encryption.