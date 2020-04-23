Dash price has hit the $80 mark multi-times over the past one week. The cryptocurrency now seems to have put a firm foot down after the recent struggle with bears. Dash price has gained an excellent 18.75% within the last seven days, rising from $68 to $80.

Over the past month, DASH coin has journeyed from $63 to $80, although there have been a few zones where the market took sudden adjustments. Nevertheless, the general strength has been sufficient for the digital currency. The coin has struggled on many occasions to get past the $80 region, but it has eventually reached this point.

Dash price analysis

Back on April 16, the price of Dash spotted at $68.18, but moving forward to April 19, its price reached its milestone of the week by hitting $83.73. The rally represented a massive 22.8% gain. Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency encountered a downside correction pushing its price down to $73.03, a 12.76% fall off. After the price fall, Dash coin exhibited an acute bullish momentum pushing the price to $81.87 currently. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency saw a marginal drop, and at press time, Dash price spotted at $79.92.

The Relative Price Index (RSI) of DASH coin is resting at 42 and tilted downwards. According to price action movements, the crypto may face a modest drop in price. However, it has strong support at around $76, meaning it will manage to stay above the region. On the brighter side, Dash may test its next resistance at approximately $84.