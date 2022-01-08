TL;DR Breakdown

The Dash price analysis is bullish today.

Resistance is present at $141.9.

Support for Dash is present at the $134 level.

The latest Dash price analysis confirms that the price has covered upward movement in the last 24-hours. The bearish pressure increased earlier in the week, but the bulls managed to escape by taking the price higher. The uptrend has been resumed as the bullish momentum overpowered the bearish attempts for lead. The price heightened up to the $141 level today as a consequence of the bullish continuation.

DASH/USD 1-day price chart: DASH value receives a boost above $134 level today

The price is going high once again as the green candlesticks continue to form on the price chart. Although the cryptocurrency faced substantial loss at the start of the week, the price is now moving in the ascending direction again. The DASH/USD price has reached a $141 position today, which is a moment of encouragement for the buyers. The price is above the moving average (MA) value as well, which is currently settled at $134.5.

DASH/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The SMA 20 curve is now traveling below the SMA 50 curve, which now seems to be crossing over soon. The upper Bollinger band is touching $154 point, whereas the lower Bollinger band is touching the $121 mark for now. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has also improved up to index 50 level today.

Dash price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The price is going up according to the 4-hour Dash price analysis. The bulls had been leading quite consistently for the last eight hours, as an uptrend is at its peak. The price almost crossed the resistance present at $140, but the bears may intervene by bringing the price down in the coming time as the price has reached the resistance zone. The price is still standing above the moving average indicators’ value, which is present at the $133 position in the four hours price chart.

DASH/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The Bollinger bands average has increased up to $128 after the rise in price yesterday. Meanwhile, the upper value of the Bollinger bands Indicator is now standing at $142, representing resistance, while their lower value is found at $114. The RSI curve has ascended to index 64 level because of the continuous buying activity, which is increasing the price.

Dash price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four hours Dash price analysis confirms that the bullish momentum has been recovered during the day. The price has been able to rejoin the $141 position by receiving a bullish push. Although the price underwent a decline earlier, the bulls are yet again in the leading position.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.