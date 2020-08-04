The much-awaited Dash Latin American crypto card will be launched in collaboration with Mexico-based cryptocurrency exchange Taurus. The two have joined to expand their services in the country and provide crypto-centric financial solutions.

Taurus is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Mexico. Initially, the Dash Latin American crypto card will be available for Mexican users of Taurus. Later on, it will help expand into other neighboring nations.

Dash debit card to drive Mexican crypto ecosystem

Taurus mobile application will be integrated with the card to help the users shop at retail outlets and points-of-sale. When swiped, it will automatically convert cryptocurrency into Pesos. The Dash Latin American crypto card can also be used for virtual shopping.

Ernesto Contreras of Dash Group said that the development is crucial as there is significant crypto potential in the region. He says this is the first-ever crypto debit card that serves the Lat-Am region exclusively. The Taurus ecosystem will help the card reach a broad audience and help in financial transactions.

The debit card would bring immense financial freedom to Mexican crypto users. The card users can also get DashBack rewards allowing them to incentivize their shopping further. Ernesto thinks that it will undoubtedly improve the crypto industry in the Latin American nation.

Coronavirus accelerated Dash Latin American crypto card launch

The threat posed by COVID-19 led the group to increase the development pace of the Dash Latin American crypto card. As countries across the world battle the Coronavirus pandemic, cashless transactions are becoming a necessity.

People need to tone down the use of physical cash. Digital financial transactions are driving the growth in digital finance and fintech industries. Ernesto says that product development was accelerated to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.