Dash blockchain experiences downtime during its hard fork

TL;DR Breakdown

The Dash blockchain encountered a stall during the activation of its Dash Core v19 hard fork, causing concerns among developers and users. Samuel Westrich, the chief technical officer of network, announced the issue via a tweet on the morning of May 21. The developers swiftly responded by announcing a fix in the form of v19.1.0 approximately 13 hours later.

Dash network stalls during V19 hard fork

During the downtime, its developers cautioned users, stating that blocks and transactions on the Dash network lacking ChainLock and InstantSend locks should not be assumed to have true finality. These security features, unique to it, play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of the blockchain. In response to the disruption, Binance temporarily suspended the distribution of Dash mining rewards until the blockchain was operational again.

The initial update, which was announced on April 10, aimed to enhance security through BLS signatures, implement a high-performance master node system, and introduce wallet improvements. These changes were intended to prepare for the release of the Dash Platform on the mainnet.

The v19.1.0 release, described as a bug-fix upgrade, was introduced to resolve the chain stall issue. However, the v19.0.0 release, originally scheduled for June 14, has been delayed. The developers have emphasized the need for a sufficient number of master nodes and miners to upgrade to the new version to restore normal blockchain functionality. They have also advised users to be aware of the known issues outlined in the release announcement, and a reindex of the blockchain may be necessary.

Developers are looking for a way forward

As of the time of writing, its block explorer indicated that the last processed Dash block occurred approximately 16 hours ago, highlighting the ongoing impact of the blockchain stall.

The blockchain had previously undergone a significant update with the implementation of the v18 release on September 13, 2022. However, the upgrade faced further adjustments in January due to an attempted hack that resulted in the temporary shutdown of some master nodes. The blockchain halt was attributed to the release and subsequent withdrawal of Dash Core v18.2.0.

Its core serves as the underlying network for the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Dash, which emerged as a spin-off from Litecoin in 2014. Notably, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) raised concerns about the regulatory status of Dash in April, including it in a complaint against Bittrex, claiming that it was a security.

Efforts are underway to address the recent blockchain stall and ensure the smooth functioning of the network. The release of the v19.1.0 fix represents an important step toward restoring stability, with developers closely monitoring the upgrade process and encouraging users to stay informed about any associated issues.