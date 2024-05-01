Loading...

Meta Pool DAO launches the first fund to support crypto projects in frontier markets

Crypto

1. Meta Pool advances with its global expansion
2. Crypto ecosystem
TL;DR

  • Meta Pool DAO launches the first Latin American fund.
  • The fund’s objective will be to provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to develop and start working on their crypto proposals.
  • The DAO seeks to continue expanding its presence in frontier markets.

Meta Pool DAO launches the first Latin American fund aimed at helping crypto projects located in frontier markets, becoming the first DAO to launch a Latin American incentive fund to promote crypto projects in the region.

The fund’s objective will be to provide entrepreneurs in Latin America with the opportunity to develop and start working on their crypto proposals. The initiative is carried out through a grants fund composed of various financing rounds known as mpDAO Grants, which recently completed round number 6.

Meta Pool advances with its global expansion

Currently, the Latin American fund has an amount of $20,000, which is growing and allowing several entrepreneurs the possibility to develop and consolidate their ideas within the framework of the Latin American region.

Claudio Cossio, co-founder of Meta Pool, stated,

“One of the main objectives of Meta Pool is to support crypto entrepreneurs, promoting entrepreneurship in what we define as frontier markets, that is, regions where the mass adoption of crypto will happen rapidly, such as Latin America.”

The DAO seeks to continue expanding its presence in frontier markets and for this, it has advanced with a new initiative that will allow millions of people in Latin America and around the world to join the project and collaborate with its expansion.

On May 1st, Meta Pool will carry out the launch of the mpDAO tokens, allowing new users to participate in various initiatives to support the development of crypto projects located in frontier markets.

Thus, by using the Uniswap network, they will be able to join the initiative and become holders of Meta Pool tokens on the Ethereum network, thus connecting the NEAR communities with those of Ethereum.

Crypto ecosystem

The main purpose of the project is to continue supporting the development of the crypto ecosystem in frontier markets, regions where the adoption of cryptocurrencies will occur rapidly, as has happened in Latin America.

Meta Pool is a liquid staking solution that allows users to participate in the cryptocurrency staking process while maintaining the liquidity of their assets. Its design allows it to become an ecosystem that includes the Protocols of NEAR, Ethereum, Solana, Aurora, and Q Network.

Meta Pool stands out for its focus on decentralization, a core value for creating an easy-to-use mechanism that automatically diversifies the stake in the network. The project focuses on transparency and community participation. As a DAO, it allows users to participate in decision-making and governance of the protocol. This means that any change in the protocol or the distribution of rewards is decided by the community, ensuring that the interests of the users are always represented.

