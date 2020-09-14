China’s Blockchain Service Network (BSN) has announced that the DAML smart contract language will be their exclusive standard for the development of decentralized applications. This move is intended to provide the low-level interoperability between DApps, which is not dependant on the implemented blockchain network.

The company behind the development of the BSN, Red Date Technology (RDT) has announced that its developers will gain the possibility of using one smart contract language seamlessly across the whole platform. Digital Asset (DA) modeling language, developed by the US-based startup of the same name, will allow a considerable degree of flexibility to BSN’s developers.

DAML smart contract language aims for blockchain networks interoperability

By being heterodox to the blockchain network implementation it will allow the deployment of application written for one blockchain on a new platform based on a different blockchain.

The implementation of DAML smart contract language is planned to be slowly phased in, with the RDT and DA planing the first DAML programming language pilot up and running as early as November 2020. This pilot DApp will be interoperating IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric and WeBank’s FISCO BCOS blockchains.

This DApp will eventually be included in the core architecture of BSN.

After this pilot, DAML support will be rolling out for developers in 2021, when RDT is planning also the implementation of the stablecoin payment methods for various services.

RDT selects DAML as the BSN’s platform-wide smart contract language

CEO of Red Date Technology, Yifan He has stated that DAML will be the exclusive smart contract language of the largest blockchain infrastructure initiative in China. BSN is not a lone player in China, but with more than 130 nodes in production, it has considerable traction.

According to Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset, this deal is one of the steps toward the global adoption of blockchain platforms and interoperability of different networks. DAML smart contract language is allowing BSN to move closer to this goal.

Anonunced in 2019, the BSN in an initiative backed by the State Information Center of China aiming to support Chinese businesses building and deploying applications based on the blockchain technology. Often described as the blockchain equivalent of Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, it is functioning as a technological hub for developing decentralized apps. Since it was launched earlier this year it has attracted several thousands of users.