CZ hails crypto as a way to thrive in an AI-driven jobless future

Changpeng Zhao, the entrepreneur behind Binance and one of the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency world, has delivered a bold vision of how digital assets could help society adapt to a future shaped by artificial intelligence and automation.

In an X post, CZ argued that as AI takes on a growing share of traditional work, blockchain‑based technologies such as cryptocurrency, tokenization, and decentralized finance will become essential components of a new global economic system.

CZ insists that artificial intelligence is already transforming industries from customer service to logistics, and that this will require new forms of economic infrastructure to enable autonomous digital interactions, including payments. He predicted that future AI agents might transact independently on behalf of users or businesses. Additionally, he notes that crypto will be the natural medium for those interactions rather than legacy systems like credit cards.

CZ believes cryptocurrency is an effective method for exchanging value for AI

Earlier, CZ shared his vision for the future of cryptocurrency at the WebX event in Tokyo. For better understanding, he broke this point down by connecting digital assets with AI and recent policy revisions.

The former Binance CEO began by praising US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance and his contribution to establishing US crypto policies. Some of these policies he approved included stablecoin laws and the Genius Act. Nonetheless, CZ condemned central bank digital currencies.

Afterwards, the Binance founder stressed that embracing new technologies is crucial to maintaining a global competitive edge. At this moment, CZ asserted that cryptocurrency will naturally emerge as the leading method for exchanging value for AI, displacing traditional money, banks, and credit cards.

According to Zhao, blockchains’ application programming interfaces (APIs) outperform banks in terms of integrating with AI-driven economic activities.

Meanwhile, since stepping down from his position at Binance, CZ has demonstrated a commitment to education and advisory roles. To support this claim, sources noted that he offers advice to more than 12 governments on effective ways to regulate and adopt cryptocurrencies.

To further illustrate his dedication to backing the crypto ecosystem, CZ made clear his intentions to mentor startup founders and support early-stage initiatives through EZ Labs, his investment company. These plans emphasize the significance of ethical conduct and the establishment of long-term value.

CZ warns that everything in the crypto ecosystem is about to undergo change

As the Binance founder continued to emphasize the vital role of the crypto Industry, he mentioned that his main goal is to see crypto-AI agents with tokens illustrating real utility. CZ raised this concern after arguing that almost all the available ones are useless.

To explain this argument, Zhao noted in a fireside chat at Token2049 in Dubai, that, “Today there are so many different AI agents with a token, but agents don’t have a utility. I want to see real agents with real utility that can really help you with tokens. There are AI token launchpads where you click a button and get an AI named after you. That token is useless — 99.99% of them are useless.” He further added that, “What we want to see is real AI agents that can use things.”

CZ warned that AI will completely revolutionize the crypto user experience and how users interact with blockchains. This could consist of customer support, the app experience, and risk monitoring, among other updates. To demonstrate the seriousness of the situation, the former Binance boss insisted that everything is about to change in the crypto industry.

According to Zhao, the crypto industry’s development before AI was unfortunate, as it may have been forced to shift its focus to AI to leverage its benefits.

