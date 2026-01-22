BlackRock says tokenization growth will benefit Ethereum

Global investment firm BlackRock has highlighted crypto and tokenization as major trends set to reshape how investors access markets this year. The report noted Ethereum’s dominance in the tokenization sector and said the ecosystem will benefit as tokenization continues to expand.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $ 14 trillion in assets under management, has recently published a report titled “2026 Thematic Outlook” highlighting major themes that will shape the investment landscape in 2026.

The report highlighted crypto and tokenization as key drivers that have attracted increased investor interest.

BlackRock no longer views crypto assets as speculative assets

BlackRock no longer views crypto assets as a speculative asset class but rather as an infrastructure for payments, settlement, and liquidity management. The asset management firm also identified tokenization as a significant development that bridges the decentralized economy and traditional finance.

The report placed the crypto sector alongside other major sectors, such as artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, as transformative forces investors should watch as the year progresses.

The firm said its spot Bitcoin ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), is the fastest-growing exchange-traded product in history. The ETF launched in January 2024 and has been in operation for just over 2 years.

According to data from ETF tracking website SosoValue, the exchange-traded fund has $70.06 billion in net assets under management and currently leads other U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

According to BlackRock, stablecoins are a byproduct of tokenization since they are backed by real-world fiat currencies. The firm noted in the report that the growing demand for tokenized assets will enable investors to access more blockchain assets beyond cash and U.S. Treasuries.

The asset management firm said that Ethereum may be a direct beneficiary of the growth in tokenization, given its dominance as a tokenization medium.

A chart issued by BlackRock shows that Ethereum constitutes 65.46% of the total tokenization market share. BNB Chain follows far behind with a market share of only 9.73%. Solana ranks third with a market share of 4.52% while Stellar trails behind with 4.12%.

Mercado Bitcoin also predicts tokenization growth in 2026

BlackRock is not the only entity that has projected tokenization growth. A report published by São Paulo-based cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin also projected a significant expansion in stablecoins and tokenization. The exchange said that tokenization will become a viable way to connect traditional assets to blockchain-based systems.

Mercado Bitcoin’s report highlighted that stablecoins are expected to grow to reach a market capitalization of $500 billion this year. The exchange identified stablecoins as assets that have evolved from trading tools to vital elements for cross-border payment and settlement.

According to Coingecko, stablecoins have a market cap of $312.82 billion as of this publication. Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC lead the stablecoin market with $186.8 billion and $74.3 billion in market capitalization, respectively.

The bridge is set to improve efficiency and accessibility for both issuers and investors, according to the exchange. Mercado Bitcoin also predicted that altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and AI-driven trading will experience significant growth in 2026. The exchange also predicted that Bitcoin will reach 14% of gold’s market capitalization before the year ends.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also said tokenization expands access to global markets by reducing entry barriers, allowing investors to create wealth globally. According to a previous Cryptopolitan publication, the executive said that tokenization can level the financial playing field and provide access to the world’s most lucrative markets for everyone, regardless of location or income.

On the other hand, Mirae Asset Global Investments, a multinational asset manager with operations in Korea and India and over $353 billion in assets under management, has also announced plans to explore tokenization in collaboration with Ctrl Alt. The duo intends to establish a framework for fund tokenization that can be applied globally.

