CZ denounces 'his' Telegram accounts, Pavel Durov responds.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao denied owning any accounts on Telegram on Monday, saying the popular messaging app’s open access made it unusable for him. CZ was responding to a user on X who asked whether he used Telegram or if all accounts in his name were fake.

“I don’t use Telegram. All those accounts are fake,” Zhao wrote. He added that while he was not opposed to the platform itself, he wasn’t happy about anyone messaging him when they know his handle.”

“I get spammed to the point my phone lags,” the former Binance CEO explained, adding that he had previously discussed this directly with Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

Durov responds, says he “heard” CZ

Closer to midnight on the same day, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov responded to Zhao’s post, saying the Binance co-founder’s earlier feedback had contributed to new features that protect high-profile users from spam.

“Your suggestion to let users paywall their inbox was a great idea. Now celebrities can use Telegram without being flooded with messages,” Durov replied.

Your suggestion to let users paywall their inbox was a great idea. Now celebrities can use Telegram without being flooded with messages. I’m at https://t.co/HRaZNMghjJ, btw 😉https://t.co/daZlR1R0Xc — Pavel Durov (@durov) September 22, 2025

In March, Telegram launched an update to give content creators, public figures, and everyday users more control over their inboxes. Users can filter incoming messages, and have access to a new info page for first-time chats to reduce scams, and Verification Platform 2.0, which helps startups cut costs on user verification.

Telegram also allowed users to gift Premium subscriptions with its in-app currency, Stars, which came with an option for users to charge a fee for direct messages from people outside their contacts.

If Zhao were to create a Telegram account, he could set a fee for direct messages from people outside their contact lists for as high as 10,000 Stars, worth $130 in total. When someone sends a message, the recipient now sees a detailed info page showing the sender’s country, shared groups, account age, and if they are verified. The account owner can use these details to identify impersonators or scam accounts before responding.

According to Telegram, this system filters out unwanted messages and allows public figures to monetize their popularity while protecting their privacy. The same settings can be extended to group chats and channel discussions to keep conversations focused and spam-free.

Durov’s feature not enough, netizens argue

Telegram enthusiast known on X by the pseudonym 0xdamx, also responded to Zhao and mentioned that Durov himself set the maximum inbox fee of 10,000 Stars to discourage unwanted messages.

“It keeps spam away, gives you full control over your inbox, and even lets you earn for your attention,” he wrote.

Hi @cz_binance, Telegram actually listened to your feedback and fixed that problem. They introduced Star paid messages, where you can set a fee for anyone outside your contacts or groups to DM you. Stars are Telegram’s in-app currency, and you can choose any price up to… https://t.co/jtgaDZlxce pic.twitter.com/dgsb2SnWiO — DamX (@0xdamx) September 22, 2025

But a naysayer claimed CZ would have to use significantly higher limits to make the security feature effective, because $130 is an amount scammers and spammers are willing to pay.

“CZ should have 1,000,000 Stars ($13,000) price for messages, or people will still spam him … I would like to get the option “Only contacts can message” without any other requirements,” the user wrote, to which 0xdamx replied:

“If you set only contacts and premium and make the price very high. It’s still the same as “only contacts,” because one might not want to pay that amount to message you. But yeah, for CZ it should be more. If he just says the word, Durov would do it.”

War crimes linked to Russian Telegram channels

Away from Zhao’s problems with Telegram, humanitarian groups have reported counts of the platform being misused for darker purposes. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine asserted that Russian Telegram channels are sharing videos of Ukrainian civilians being killed or wounded.

A statement issued in an update to the United Nations Human Rights Council on September 22 said these acts amounted to war crimes under international law. Some channels were directly run by Russian forces or by groups linked to drone units operating in Ukraine.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today