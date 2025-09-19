Trust Wallet token TWT goes vertical after CZ Zhao mention.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) went vertical after getting attention from Binance’s co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao. The token rallied to a three-month peak, following the release of a new white paper.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) rallied vertically, reaching a three-month peak at $1.19. The token rode the general altcoin hype, showing its price would react to positive comments. TWT expanded after Binance’s co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao mentioned the token’s new use cases.

TWT launched in 2020 and went through multiple boom and bust phases, based on the general market volatility. Trust Wallet also expanded its usage as a Web3 hub, tapping the hottest crypto trends, including DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and others.

At that time, TWT tokens were not essential, as multiple other wallets were tokenless. However, TWT responded to general hype, rising to $2.25 in December 2022.

TWT token started as an experiment. The FDV got too high quickly. They burned 99% of the supply, but didn’t have too many use cases for it. Now that’s expanding. https://t.co/muNXgM14tX — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 19, 2025

TWT breaks out on the Binance effect

The recent TWT rally showed the Binance effect was still one of the biggest factors during altcoin seasons. TWT expanded just days after APX rallied by 400%, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier.

Over 30% of the TWT volume hinges on a single Binance trading pair, allowing for concentrated orders to move the price quickly. The short-term rally, however, is underscored by the general wallet-based token trend.

Web3 wallets are becoming key hubs for activity, offering seamless access to new projects. Recently, MetaMask also mentioned the potential to launch a token soon, following the announcement of a native stablecoin.

TWT to become incentive token

In a recently released litepaper, the Trust Wallet team showed its plans to boost TWT usage and turn the asset into an incentive token. The platform will offer a mix of utility and loyalty use cases, boosting TWT turnover.

TWT has a total supply of $1B and a circulating supply of around $416M, following the initial burn of 99% of the supply. After avoiding dilution, TWT is also facing a higher price range, returning some of the rewards to users.

In 2025, Trust Wallet showed robust results based on engagement with the DeFi ecosystem. The token facilitated the staking of 102,169 ETH, as well as over 67M staked TWT. The platform also has $3.49M in on-chain reserves. Based on internal reports, Trust Wallet reaches 210M clients, giving access to over 100 chains.

The wallet has also collected over $45M in fees for the year to date, raising the issue of potential buybacks. For the whole year, fees are projected to exceed $63M, based on Dune Analytics data.

TWT tokens will have utility for all wallet users, depending on the tier selected. With no TWT staked, users can still get gas fee discounts. Locking TWT and engagement will give access to rewards and early features. More TWT locked will give access to premium features, support, marketing access, and special events.

Advanced trading, airdrops, staking, and rewards will require locked TWT for each account, potentially pushing TWT to a higher valuation and discouraging selling. While actual TWT may be held closely, TWT may continue its speculative trading on futures exchanges.

