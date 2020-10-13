Cybercrimes are increasing, and under a new regulation, they demand cryptocurrencies as a ransom for data recovery. They are “ransomware” attacks where cryptocurrencies are the form of payment. These problems in hacking units and web pages have been intensifying in recent years, more with Covid-19.

G7 has pointed out that all these cyber bailouts using the highest denomination virtual currency are for terrorist organizations. All this problem makes more people mistrust cryptocurrencies being an affordable cyber financing field. The funds for these terrorist groups are destined for many objectives, mainly the purchase of weapons.

In previous years, Cybercrimes were present, but it was not as constant as now. Some US national bodies have had complaints about crypto hacking in North Korea. This country has the highest rate of requesting bailouts with virtual currency to use this money for bombs.

Measures against Cybercrimes

Some measures taken to prevent the use of crypto funds for illegal situations are implementing the FATF. With this barrier, it is intended that Cybercrimes are reduced by lowering the financing in cryptocurrencies. Although this can be hard for companies that live on these virtual currencies, it is necessary to avoid their blockage.

While Cybercrimes are almost inevitable if adjustments can be made to decrease, G7 already has a list of the areas affected by this new scam-style. Popular companies, hospitals, and schools stand out. In the world, the countries most affected by this theft are Japan, France, Canada, the United States, etc.

Another form of crime is with the dark web. This banned website has a service where criminals can buy weapons, drugs, or other things with virtual currency. As they are online pages that use a hidden encryption network, many legal organizations do not access it.