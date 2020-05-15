People’s interest in Bitcoin has soared so high in the past tow year. Search on google about Bitcoins (BTC), what it means, what it’s valued, the difference between bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrencies, hit its all-time high in the past two years.

More people have shown interest in buying BTC just before Bitcoin halving in May than any other period. It goes to show an interest in bitcoin as being the most popular crypto. Our assertion of the popularity of BTC in this period follows our study of Google trends.

Search trends for BTC

Search about Bitcoin reached a popularity peak of 100. To understand how significant this value is, you have to follow how the trends of search interest work. A value of 50, for instance, means the interest reached half the popularity of a particular trend within a given region and period.

From our findings, several factors indicate people’s interest in the world’s leading coin has grown in popularity. Worthy of note is that search for BTC around 2017 was at it’s highest before Bitcoin lost about half of its market value. But shortly after prices saw a recovery, people’s search has more than topped its previous rate in the past two years.

The implication of people’s interest in bitcoin

Bitcoin’s popularity is evident in people’s search patterns. Terms like ‘how to buy Bitcoin’ follow the same growth trajectory as the term ‘Bitcoin’ on google search trends. As fo July 2019, both values witnessed a smaller peak value of 27. By March of 2020, these values have soared to an all-time high of 32, within the past two years.

The implication is that more people have become interested in buying BTCs, than was the case while the 2019 rally was ongoing and the price surpassed USD 13,000. The last time we witnessed the same level of popularity was February of 2018. With the more substantial interest in Bitcoins and higher growth in demand, its market growth will continue to see an increase.