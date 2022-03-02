Cryptopolitan is happy to announce that two core officials from Abachi, known as Electo and Rand, will join the next Web3 Masterminds live session as guest speakers.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Friday, 4th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Electo and Rand will be speaking with Forward Protocol co-founder Mitch Rankin and the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on the Abachi project, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Abachi

Abachi is a blockchain project on the mission to build the rails to bridge DeFi and TradFi. To achieve this, the project is currently structured into three entities: Abachi Core, Abachi Treasury, and Abachi Labs.

Abachi Core provides the middleware infrastructure essential for bringing traditional finance on-chain, while Abachi Treasury funds Abachi Core, supports partner development, and acquires other ecosystem projects that align with Abachi’s missions. Abachi Labs is responsible for issuing licenses for the Core technology including the SDK that allows partners to integrate the solutions.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

