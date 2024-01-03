Crypto.com adds SHIB/CORGIAI pair for enhanced trading options

Crypto.com has announced the addition of a new trading pair, SHIB/CORGIAI, to its platform. This strategic expansion is part of the exchange’s efforts to capture a larger market share amidst the resurging trading volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other meme coins.

Trading flexibility boosted with SHIB/CORGIAI on Crypto.com

Crypto.com users who trade Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now enjoy the added flexibility of swapping between SHIB and CORGAI, a token associated with a community-focused AI project. The project, backed by Crypto.com’s partner blockchain Cronos, emphasizes the role of community input in the evolving field of AI. The introduction of the SHIB/CORGIAI trading pair marks a significant step in promoting both tokens, especially as Shiba Inu continues to dominate trading volumes across exchanges.

In addition to the SHIB/CORGIAI pair, Crypto.com has also launched a DOGE/CORGIAI trading pair. This move allows traders to exchange Dogecoin, the leading meme coin, for CORGAI, offering greater versatility in their trading strategies. These new pairs highlight Crypto.com’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and appealing to a broader range of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Shiba Inu’s rising popularity and market impact

Shiba Inu has established itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market, particularly in regions such as India and the UAE. In India, SHIB ranks among the top traded tokens, surpassing well-known cryptocurrencies like XRP and Ethereum in trading volume. Similarly, in the UAE, investors regard Shiba Inu as equally popular as Bitcoin and Ethereum, underscoring its global appeal.

Adding SHIB to more trading pairs responds to its growing demand and market presence. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB trading pairs have recorded a trading volume of $163 million, ranking 61st in the crypto market. Major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have captured a significant portion of this volume, with others like OKX, Kucoin, and Gate.io also contributing.

Crypto.com’s introduction of new trading pairs is a calculated move to attract a larger user base and increase trading volume, particularly as the market shows signs of entering a bullish phase. With community-based blockchain projects gaining traction, exchanges recognize the importance of supporting popular tokens like SHIB.

This trend is evident in the actions of various exchanges that continue to broaden their support for SHIB by introducing diverse trading pairs. As the market evolves, exchanges like Crypto.com are adapting to meet the demands of a dynamic trading environment, ensuring they remain competitive and relevant in the ever-changing landscape of cryptocurrency trading.

Crypto.com’s addition of the SHIB/CORGIAI and DOGE/CORGIAI trading pairs is a strategic move to capitalize on the growing popularity of Shiba Inu and other meme coins. By expanding its trading options, the exchange aims to enhance user experience and capture a larger market share, particularly as the demand for SHIB continues to rise globally.