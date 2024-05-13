Crypto Wallet Integrates Pay-Per-Use Access to Premium AIs

Cake Wallet, a well-known crypto wallet, has recently incorporated NanoGPT, a revolutionary pay-per-use AI platform, into its services. Revolutionary integration permits users to get high-tech artificial intelligence APIs like ChatGPT-4, Dall-E 3, Claude 3 Opus and many others at their crypto self-custody address with Nano (XNO). This evolution is a major step towards a more effective and flexible approach to AI payment systems, that allows users to use crypto for quick and easy payments.

What is Nano-GPT?

NanoGPT user interface featuring multiple AIs. Source: Finbold

NanoGPT is an advanced cryptocurrency service that helps to connect multiple AI APIs by using a pay-per-use model. The unique aspect of this approach allows users to do away with multiple premium subscriptions and customize their AI usage to only what they need. NanoGPT was first launched as a Telegram bot that could only support ChatGPT-4, but it has undergone a lot of changes since then and now it offers a variety of text and image models. The users can work on their previous dialogues, track their usage, and enjoy the multiple advantages. Mira Hurley, CEO of NanoGPT, stresses the platform’s adaptation and its extensive applicability in delivering what users want.

Hi Cake Wallet users!



To celebrate NanoGPT being added to Cake Wallet I'm sending out Nano to let you try it out.



Just post a screenshot showing your address/QR code like in the image below (open Cake Wallet, swipe left, NanoGPT, wallet). https://t.co/YiOyOgR76s pic.twitter.com/AASm7zVvvI — Mira Hurley (@mira_hurley) May 12, 2024

Crypto wallets pay-per-use vs. subscription models

The inclusion of pay-per-use AI services within crypto wallets is a revolutionary change in the way users deal with premium technologies. Conventional subscriptions were common in different industries including AI but provided fixed payments without regard to the actual consumption made. Nevertheless, pay-per-use alternatives represent more flexibility and efficiency in payment, similar to consumption. Using the feeless and instant crypto payments, users can easily access the premium AIs without the need for long-term commitments or high costs.

PayPerQ is another player in this emerging market that provides a similar pay-per-use service, which accepts Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network. This illustrates an industry trend of accepting other means of payment rather than the traditional one, thus making the services more inclusive and accessible. Users lately shifted to pay-per-use models, which is the domain of companies such as Cake Wallet, NanoGPT, and PayPerQ.

Adopting crypto integration

Although the launching of pay-per-use AI services with crypto-wallets is now just at the early stage, the effect it can bring to the industry is immense. As users get used to the convenience and efficiency of on-demand AI access, companies have to change their offerings and payment options. The merging of cryptocurrencies into the AI payments system is the next step towards a more decentralized and borderless financial world.

Additionally, the combination of AI and cryptocurrencies creates new possibilities for teamwork and creativity. In partnership with NanoGPT, the widespread incorporation of AI services into crypto wallets such as Cake Wallet will help to improve the user experience and contribute to the expansion of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As an example, NanoGPT provides XNO airdrops for new users in their trade. So, this lowers the bar and encourages more people to take part and experiment.

The introduction of pay-as-you-use AI services into crypto wallets symbolizes the dawning of a new age where both sectors are evolving to new heights. The use of cryptocurrencies for smooth transactions will make the users enjoy more freedom and accessibility in using premium AIs. As this trend develops in full swing, the future of AI payments seems to be inextricably tied with crypto integration creating a more democratic and inclusive digital environment.