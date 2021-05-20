TL;DR Breakdown

• STOPELON will avoid losing value due to Musk’s speculations.

• The cryptocurrency has increased in value in less than one week.

Cryptocurrency traders are not satisfied with the latest announcements from Elon Musk, Tesla CEO. After last Wednesday’s crash, many investors blame Musk’s tweets for affecting cryptocurrencies, mainly Bitcoin.

Because of Musk’s crypto “manipulation” annoyance, a new decentralized currency has come into play. The token bears the name STOPELON and is less than a week old since its creation. The cryptocurrency officially capitalized at $0.0000019, and in a few hours, it rose by 4,000%, valuing at $0.00009450.

STOPELON: the cryptocurrency that promises greater stability

The cryptocurrency emerged from the Binance Smart blockchain and has earned a price of $0.00005600. STOPELON has a capitalization that reached $30 billion, according to business today.

On the cryptocurrency website created by developers annoyed with Musk’s speculation, some people state that it will destroy the manipulations. This cryptocurrency will work as a protector to end market manipulations by investors.

Although STOPELON is another meme cryptocurrency, equal to Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, it is gaining popularity. The token is one of the first to act against what Elon Musk says by granting a stable value.

It is noteworthy that Elon Musk’s recent tweets have had knock-on effects on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The CEO of Tesla canceled payments in the cryptocurrency for not being “green” in mining him. With this announcement from Musk, Bitcoin lost 17% of its value drastically for the decentralized market.

The new cryptocurrency will not be affected by speculation

The STOPELON developers claim that the cryptocurrency will not be controlled by speculation, especially Musk’s. The token’s website notes that Musk had a lousy presentation on SNL, which only affected the decentralized market. The creators of the cryptocurrency claim that Musk is playing Bitcoin like candy.

The cryptocurrency is not available in the main exchange systems, but you can buy it from Trust Wallet. All SWAP Pancakeswap platforms will have the token in view, so you are encouraged to buy it.

However, expert analysts advise staying away from cryptocurrency because it is new and may be a fiasco. Monark Bedi, the founder of Bitex, says that the StopElon emblem cryptocurrency still does not have a good backing to function properly. Although there are many opinions against it, it is a fact that the cryptocurrency has increased in value in a few days.

The cryptocurrency project is likely to turn out, as has happened with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin itself. It will be time to wait for the cryptocurrency to attract more people, so its value will triple and enter the market. You can either rely on the token against Musk or expect the next few days to be engulfed in a lot of favorable news.