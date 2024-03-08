Crypto token surges over 45% following landmark exchange endorsement

In a significant development for the meme-inspired crypto project, Floki (FLOKI) has secured a landmark endorsement from Coinhako, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This strategic move has propelled FLOKI into a broader market, allowing Singaporean investors to trade the token on Coinhako’s platform.

Expansion into the Singaporean market

Coinhako’s decision to list the FLOKI token among tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform marks a significant milestone for Floki, extending its reach into the vibrant Singaporean crypto market. With this listing, Singaporean investors can now access FLOKI and buy and trade using the local currency, SGD, or U.S. dollars.

The Floki team expressed their enthusiasm regarding the listing, emphasizing the importance of Coinhako’s position in the crypto trading sphere and its implications for the FLOKI token. They highlighted the listing as a significant step towards realizing Floki’s vision of becoming the world’s most renowned and utilized cryptocurrency.

Market response and price surge

Following the announcement of the Coinhako listing, FLOKI experienced a remarkable surge in its price, soaring by over 45% in a short period. Previously trading at around $0.0001298, FLOKI reached a high of $0.0001939 at press time, showcasing a substantial turnaround in its value. Market tracking data revealed that FLOKI witnessed a trading volume of $911,699,805 in the last 24 hours, representing an 80.71% increase compared to previous figures.

FLOKI currently ranks among the top 65 most valuable cryptocurrencies, boasting a market capitalization exceeding $1.8 billion. This valuation underscores the growing popularity and investor interest in the FLOKI token, further solidifying its position in the crypto market.

Widespread exchange support

Coinhako’s listing of FLOKI adds to the growing list of prominent crypto exchanges that have embraced the meme-inspired token. Notable exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKX, and Bybit have previously listed FLOKI, providing investors with multiple avenues for trading and liquidity.