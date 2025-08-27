Crypto surges in Venezuela as citizens turn to stablecoins

Venezuelans are increasingly leaning on digital currencies, using crypto not just to shield their savings from runaway inflation, but also to send money without relying on traditional banks.

The 2024 Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index ranks Venezuela 13th in the world, reflecting a 110% surge in adoption over the past year. Digital wallets are now so entrenched in the Venezuelan economy that Binance and Airtm account for most of the payments. Some firms are even trying out payroll in crypto, and at least one of the world’s top universities has added blockchain studies to how they train their students.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Victor Sousa, a customer who paid in USDt for phone accessories, even commented, “There are lots of places accepting it now. The plan is to one day have my savings in crypto.”

Inflation drove crypto adoption in Venezuela

In October, authorities abandoned their defense of the bolívar, deepening the scramble among Venezuelans for a safe haven. From October to June, the bolívar plunged more than 70%, with annual inflation reaching 229% in May, Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) data shows.

Aarón Olmos, an economist at the Institute of Higher Studies in Administration in Caracas, claimed Venezuelans adopted cryptocurrencies out of sheer necessity, pointing to inflation, suppressed wages, limited foreign currency, and banking inaccessibility as key drivers.

President Nicolás Maduro, in what appears to be an effort to stabilize the bolívar, has detained numerous people managing sites that report black-market dollar exchange rates. However, Maduro’s government has effectively silenced official inflation reporting, with the central bank not publishing data since October, and independent economists have been arrested. OVF data has also been absent since May due to state harassment.

Venezuela’s crypto industry and economy have to deal with the effects of US sanctions

In July, Maduro got a temporary boost when the Trump administration allowed Chevron to resume operations in Venezuela, funneling some much-needed dollars into the country—even as broad sanctions continue to weigh on ordinary Venezuelans.

The license—hailed by the democratic opposition as a “lifeline” for Maduro—should inject vital dollars into state coffers. Yet most Venezuelans — especially anyone who turned to crypto during the country’s brutal hyperinflation from 2016 through 2019 — will likely be wary, still taxed by the prospect of repeating past losses. Even Aníbal Garrido, head of the cryptocurrencies course at Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, said, “In an economy as distorted as ours, sound judgment can be more valuable than capital.”

Even so, top government figures have turned to cryptocurrencies, with several facing U.S. charges for evading sanctions or laundering money. The government itself once tried to make crypto work for everyone, launching the Petro in 2018—the world’s first state-backed cryptocurrency, though it was quietly abandoned last year.

Late last year, Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader who is challenging the credibility of President Nicolas Maduro’s reelection, proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. This step, Machado said, could be a key measure to help rebuild Venezuela’s financial stability, which has been decimated by runaway hyperinflation and the looting of the country’s natural resources by the existing regime.

For ordinary Venezuelans, though, USDT has become a lifeline, a safe way to store the money they earn as they face constant inflation and economic uncertainty. Gabriel Santana, the manager of finances for a hardware store in Caracas, who makes regular payments to his suppliers and employees in the stablecoin, said that, while these conversion losses are an ever-present reality, the bolívar’s decline and hyperinflation make the trade-off worth it.

But U.S. sanctions continue to cast a heavy shadow on Venezuela’s burgeoning crypto community. Binance, for instance, was fined $4.3 billion this year for not doing enough to stop money laundering. It has since put limitations on services related to sanctioned banks. It has also frozen accounts associated with sanctioned people, making it more difficult for people to move their money around freely.

