Pro-crypto super PAC Fairshake heads into 2026 midterms with $193M war chest

The cryptocurrency industry plans to secure victories for crypto-friendly candidates in the coming 2026 elections with Fairshake’s war chest of over $193 million.

Major cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz and Ripple are major contributors to Fairshake, the pro-crypto super PAC.

How is the crypto industry spending money on the 2026 elections?

The pro-crypto super PAC known as Fairshake has reported that it has more than $193 million in its “war chest” ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

“With the midterms approaching, we are united behind our mission with Fairshake continuing to oppose anti-crypto politicians and support pro-crypto leaders,” Fairshake’s spokesman, Josh Vlasto, said.

For years, crypto companies have argued that U.S. laws are outdated. They have said that the current regulations, which are often enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are confusing and harmful to innovation.

By spending nearly $200 million, the industry hopes to seat a Congress that will pass specific crypto-friendly laws like the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, also known as FIT21 and also laws regarding stablecoin regulation.

During the 2024 cycle, Fairshake-funded advertisements were credited with helping defeat candidates like Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, who were seen as critics of the cryptocurrency industry.

Coinbase gave $25 million to the PAC in the first half of 2025. Ripple and Andreessen Horowitz also contributed, giving $25 million and $24 respectively.

Which political figures and parties are being targeted by these funds?

Fairshake has stated that it does not strictly support Republicans or Democrats, but its spending often targets specific high-profile individuals who hold anti-crypto views.

The organization consists of a trio of super PACs that work together to influence both parties simultaneously. Fairshake provides the funds, while “Protect Progress” supports Democrats and “Defend American Jobs” supports Republican candidates.

During the 2024 election cycle, the trio spent over $40 million to defeat Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio. Brown was the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee at the time and so was a high-profile skeptic of digital assets.

Fairshake and its affiliate, Defend American Jobs, supported his challenger, Bernie Moreno, who was a former luxury car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur.

In the 2026 cycle, Fairshake is expected to focus on key Senate races where the margin of victory is thin. By running television ads and digital campaigns, they can influence undecided voters.

