Crypto snubbed at the first 2024 U.S. presidential debate

Crypto industry enthusiasts hoped the presidential nominees would discuss crypto in the first 2024 presidential debate held in Atlanta, Georgia. Instead, the candidates discussed other subjects without touching on digital assets.

The blockchain community expected Donald Trump and Joe Biden to discuss the crypto industry when they faced off at CNN’s 2024 presidential debate. However, neither of the candidates touched on the issues surrounding the crypto regulation in America.

Crypto was not on the presidential debate agenda

Both presidential candidates took turns answering questions from the moderators. CNN moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper were very strict on time, allowing each candidate to share their opinions without interruptions. The moderators asked questions about inflation, national debt, and the cost of living at the beginning.

The Presidential candidates, Trump and Biden, discussed and presented their positions on immigration, abortion matters, and foreign policy. Somehow, both participants deviated to other issues during the debate as both candidates made accusatory remarks at the other, citing government shortcomings during their respective tenures.

However, the former president and the incumbent failed to reveal how they intend to boost the crypto industry’s growth, security, and sustainability.

Crypto enthusiasts expect favorable crypto regulations

Crypto has been a major topic for presidential candidates and lawmakers during this campaign season. Trump discussed crypto issues on multiple occasions during his campaigns. The presidential nominee made a few statements regarding the regulation of the industry. He also promised to lessen the sentence imposed on Silk Road’s Ross Ulbricht.

On the other hand, Biden has refrained from making public statements regarding crypto. However, Biden’s administration recently revealed that the government intends to work closely with Congress to address the legislation imposed on crypto.

Polymarket published odds that showed that Trump had a better chance of winning the presidential race in November. The bets made during the presidential debate clocked as high as 63 cents for Trump, while Biden got only 23 cents.

Crypto participants reportedly intend to pump millions of dollars into the 2024 U.S. elections. Big crypto firms such as Ripple, Coinbase, and Andreessen Horowitz have promised to donate nearly $50 million to support the presidential candidates. The crypto industry hopes for a better administration and Congress that could enact better and friendlier legislation to encourage growth.

