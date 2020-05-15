REvil, a group of crypto ransomware hackers, who recently stole confidential legal data from New York law company, are back again. This time, the crypto ransomware group are demanding double of the initial ransom, on threats to expose Donald Trump, the United States president.

Crypto ransomware attack on big law firm

The law company is owned by one of the top entertainment attorneys, Allen Grubman. The crypto ransomware attackers hacked into the company’s server. Confidential information was stolen belonging to famous US figures in the entertainment industry, on the likes of Lady Gaga, U2, Bette Midler, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Reportedly, the New York law company represents them legally. Hence, the attackers were able to make away with up to 756 gigabytes of personal information belonging to the entertainers from the attack launched on the company’s server.

The crypto ransomware attackers also encrypted all the company’s backups, which will only be decrypted on the settlement. The hacker reportedly initially demanded $21 million as ransom in cryptocurrency. However, the hackers felt with the delay they might not be getting the money.

As reported, the attorney has refused to pay or negotiate with the crypto ransomware group. He was thinking the hackers may not return the stolen data after the settlement, a source noted. Additionally, the FBI warned against negotiation with international terrorists.

Hackers double ransom to $42 on Trump exposure threat

Sensing the ransom was not going to be paid, the hackers have doubled the amount to $42 million. This time, they are using the US president to force the law company to come up with payment. REvil stated in a new message:

Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever. And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president…The deadline is one week.

The hackers threaten to publicize what it calls “dirty laundry” about Donald Trump if the ransom is not paid. However, it remains uncertain why they involved Trump on the matter. The president does not have any connection with the law firm.