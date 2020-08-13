PornVisory, a crypto porn startup, has said that DFO (decentralized flexible organization) provides far more benefits compared to the DAO setup. Subsequently, it has migrated to the DFO system to offer better services to its users.

The porn industry has been early crypto adopter, including BTC payments and blockchain security mechanisms. Now, a crypto porn startup claiming that DFO is better than DAO shows that the porn realm is also taking an active part in crypto-related developments. PornVisory says that DFO provides users more control over token growth.

DFO brings more customization to the crypto porn startup

DFO mechanisms let users experience more control through enhanced participatory power. Users can take part in voting that determines token-related policies and also bring administrative changes.

The crypto porn startup PornVisory followed a restrictive governance system due to DAO. PVY, the startup’s token based on Ethereum grants users access to the PornVisory’s systems. Presently, PornVisory is preparing for the launch of PVY token.

The co-founder of PornVisory, Veronica Noschese, says that DAO and DFO are similar to each other in many ways. But DFO gives many more powers to the users when it comes to bringing changes to the application through the administrative route. The same cannot be said about DAO that is somewhat restrictive in granting users complete power over the application.

Next age in decentralization bring more flexibility

Parameter changes to the applications’ configuration are allowed for DAO users. However, DFO goes one step further by giving users the ability to makes changes to the code lines without compromising the application integrity. This helps them make user-specific changes for maximum usability.

Decentralization has bought numerous benefits to various sectors. Noschese thinks that the upcoming era in decentralization would provide more power to the users by giving them more administrative control over an application’s features and services. She adds that the crypto porn startup users would also get redeemable tokens that would allow them easier access to the content on the platform.