Credit card for porn ban is in the making and this could mean crypto adoption is set to increase. Recent reports indicate that a team of international activists have come together to fight against sexual exploitation by porn sites. Their campaign goal is to stop credit card providers to stop porn site payments using their cards.

Should the campaign bear fruits, porn site goers are set to turn to crypto as the only option to using credit cards. However, for credit card service providers, the porn industry is very lucrative and blocking their users could mean business loses.

Support for credit card for porn ban

A report by BBC on Friday indicates that the credit card for porn ban interest is increasing. Already the activists are said to have written to a number of card service providers. Some target firms include Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

The activists claim that online porn portals “glorify sex, contain racial content and encourage incest”. They go on to add that the content on these portals include underage sexual abuse and sex related offenses. The appeal letter is signed by activists drawn from the Indian sub-continent, United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The activists’ plea is to have all credit or debit card payments on porn portals blocked. A director of a U.K. based International Center for Sexual Exploitation Haley McNamara says:

We have been seeing an increasingly global outcry about the harms of pornography sharing websites in a number of ways in recent months. We in the international child advocacy and anti-sexual exploitation community are demanding financial institutions to critically analyze their supportive role in the pornography industry, and cut ties with them.

Will credit card for porn ban increase crypto uptake?

While the credit card for porn ban campaigns is still ongoing, porn market players appear to harbor the wait and see thought. PornHub, one of the most visited adult porn portal says the activists’ letter was off the mark and not factual. The site goes on to state that their policy allows them to pull down any unauthorized content the moment it is detected.

However, porn site goers will have to wait a little longer as MasterCard is already looking into the claims according to the activists’ letter. The leading credit card service provider says websites practicing such vice will be discontinued from their network.

Should the firms suspend their payment services to porn portals; it will be a green light for crypto payment platforms to move in. This will be a repeat of the PayPal PornHub ban in 2019. However, the porn streaming site turned to crypto payment platform TRON, Verge and the recent addition of PumaPay, a move that PornHub VP Corey Price praised by saying: