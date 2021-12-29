TL;DR Breakdown

• Thailand hosts all crypto-mining farms in the world.

• Crypto Mining could be legalized in Thailand by 2022.

Less than three days before the end of 2021, there is still talk about crypto mining in China and how the country in Asia left a great space for the new financial industry. For months there has been speculation about the new territory that will take advantage of crypto-mining, with the United States among its first candidates, however, the world giant has competition. The potential new host for crypto mining could be Thailand for the reception it has accorded decentralized currencies and good energy.

Thailand could be the new destination for crypto-mining for various reasons. One of these includes the fact that Thailand has grown suddenly in crypto commercialization and has invested much of its capital in it.

Thailand receives crypto mining with open hands

Since China announced that it was forbidden to trade cryptocurrencies and extract Bitcoin through mining, Thailand welcomed migrant industries. According to reports, Thailand did the opposite of its neighboring country, China, which persecuted crypto companies in the year’s first half.

While crypto mining was evaporating in China, crypto companies were making their way to the US, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia like Thailand. The country was a focus for miners because it did not have any laws against crypto. Even its receptivity to them was free.

Now that crypto mining is a priority in Thailand, it cannot be ruled out that the country is the promoter of the new financial industry. Reports indicate that Thailand occupies one of the top positions in crypto-mining alongside the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Malaysia.

Something that distinguishes Thailand within the crypto-mining scheme is its territory allows small farms to grow rapidly. The country has a very low energy payment system that attracts miners looking to mine Bitcoin for the whole day.

Crypto-mining in Thailand has become legal

While other countries in Asia are fighting against crypto mining, Thailand has decided to approve these operations. The announcements in the country in Asia indicate that its territory is open to the crypto industry, either for trading or for mining Bitcoin. This positions Thailand as the number one country to take advantage of the crypto market added El Salvador and the United States.

However, regulators in Thailand aim to create a legal framework against crypto-mining. But so far, nothing has been raised that worries the farms in operation. As those laws come to the country, the crypto trade grows, and mining is not slowing down.