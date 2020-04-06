Popular video game console, Nintendo Switch is reportedly scrutinizing a cookery simulation-styled video game dubbed Cooking Mama, over accusation by users for running discreetly as a crypto mining app, according to a report by Tech times.

The development was first reported by a Redditor, who alleged that the game’s latest installment known as “Cooking Mama: Cookstar,” was secretly used for crypto mining, without the consent of the users or players.

Cooking Mama was allegedly used to mine Bitcoin (BTC), causing users’ devices to overheat once they try to open Nintendo Switch. More concerns were raised as the players began to notice difficulties when using the game.

Developers refute crypto mining app accusations

Most of the players had argued in the report that the crypto mining issue was no fault of the game developers. They speculated that third parties were the ones using the game to mine digital currencies without the consent of the developers or users.

In response to the speculations, Cooking Mama developers said that there was no shady data collection, digital currency, nor blockchain used in the game development. They added that “the Nintendo Switch is a very safe platform, with none of the data and privacy issues associated with some mobile and PC games.”

Planet Entertainment denies involvement

On the other hand, the company that has access to video game publishing, Planet Entertainment, said they do not have any knowledge of the game being used as a crypto mining app on users’ devices by third parties.

Meanwhile, the game was reportedly delisted from eShop due to the speculations of crypto mining. However, Cooking Mama said on Twitter that the issues are being handled, and expect the game to be back on eShop. However, they failed to give an in-depth explanation to address the game being used as a crypto mining app.