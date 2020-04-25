In the crypto world, the future seems to be bearish and yet, experts have predicted that a crypto market bullish run is imminent. However, It’s only the first quarter of the year and we have witnessed the most troubling circumstances ever.

BTC resurrected above the USD7K keep resistance level

It’s only normal for people to anticipate a great year ahead at the beginning of each year. The reality check here is that Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency industry is currently undergoing a rough patch.

In no distance future when we reflect on the history of 2020, the cryptocurrency page will be a muddled one. Since the Bitcoin market value fell below the four thousand USD mark back in March, its value has somehow resurrected above the seven thousand USD keep resistance level. However, many have expressed their concern about the coin’s future.

Crypto market bullish run taking a positive nosedive

There are several improvements taking place behind-the-scenes in the cryptocurrency world, particularly from the Bitcoin side of things. Many anticipating these innovations to carry the leading cryptocurrency to greater heights, many predicting that it might even go beyond $20,000.

According to recent reports, Bitcoin has not changed its direction since the flash crash of March. This has led experts to predict that a bullish run is lurking around, if not already in the process.

Bitcoin, based on factual information could reach a staggering $USD 10 Trillion market growth as envisioned by Raoul Paul, one of the perpetual Bitcoin Bulls on Wall Street. Some have also claimed that BTC would promote income and earnings and economic growth in times of lock-down caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With Bitcoin rising steadily since mid-March, who knows what tomorrow holds for users? Moreover, with the Bitcoin halving scheduled to take place in May, experts have resolved that a crypto market bullish run is imminent.

What’s your take on this: A 25-year-old fresh from university would probably have higher risk tolerance and would consider investing in riskier investments that include cryptocurrencies and technology stocks. Consider all data and market predictions on the crypto market bullish run.