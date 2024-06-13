Crypto Just Got Hungrier: DevourGO Now Accepts Payments via Coinbase Commerce

Phoenix, United States, June 13th, 2024, Chainwire

Devour, the leading web3-powered food ordering platform, announced today that it’s simplifying crypto payments for millions of users with the integration of Coinbase Commerce into its DevourGO checkout. This innovative move allows crypto enthusiasts to seamlessly pay for their favorite meals using their existing Coinbase.com or Wallet accounts, all within the DevourGO app.

“We’re excited to partner with Coinbase Commerce to make crypto spending on food effortless for millions,” said Shelly Rupel, CEO of Devour. “This integration unlocks a massive opportunity – crypto holders can now enjoy food delivery while paying with the ease of their Coinbase account. It’s a win-win for both sides, offering crypto users the convenience they crave and restaurants a new way to tap into a growing and tech-savvy customer base.”

DevourGO leverages the power of web3 technology to create a more engaging and rewarding dining experience for both consumers and restaurants. Empowering food ordering and engagement beyond the traditional apps — in-game, in-entertainment and in-digital communities! With the addition of Coinbase Commerce, DevourGO unlocks a new level of convenience and accessibility for millions of crypto enthusiasts.

“Coinbase Commerce was created to provide new and more accessible avenues for businesses and consumers to transact with crypto,” said Lauren Dowling, Group Product Manager, Coinbase Commerce and Onramp. “We are pleased to integrate with DevourGO and provide convenient, seamless, and a borderless customer experience for restaurants and crypto enthusiasts.”

Benefits of the DevourGO and Coinbase Commerce Integration:

DevourGO users can now pay for their food orders directly with their crypto holdings, eliminating the need to convert to fiat currency. Increased Revenue for Restaurants: Restaurants using DevourGO can tap into a new customer base of millions of crypto enthusiasts who are eager to spend their digital assets.

Restaurants using DevourGO can tap into a new customer base of millions of crypto enthusiasts who are eager to spend their digital assets. Effortless Checkout: Pay for food directly from your Coinbase account, eliminating the need for multiple logins or complex processes.

How it Works:

Users place their food order through the DevourGO platform. At checkout, users select Coinbase Commerce as their payment method. Users are directed to their Coinbase.com or Wallet account to complete the transaction. Once the transaction is confirmed, the user’s order is processed by DevourGO and sent to the restaurant.

About Devour

Devour is a trailblazing platform that transforms the digital dining experience, uniquely integrating food ordering into the gaming and streaming worlds for Gen Z. It’s more than an app; it’s an innovative ecosystem where games, entertainment, and food converge. With the Devour Platform, we’re tapping into the lifestyles of over 200 million U.S. gamers, offering a seamless blend of entertainment and convenience. Learn more at devour.io.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

For media inquiries or to request an interview with CEO Shelly Rupel, users can contact Leah Smith at [email protected]

