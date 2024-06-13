New Solana Meme Coin SEAL Raises $4M with 12 Days Left of Presale – 10x Gains Incoming?

Sealana’s patriotic SEAL token has blasted past the $4 million milestone in its presale phase.

And with only 12 days left on the clock, could this be a sign that SEAL is about to post 10x (or more) gains after listing on the open market?

Sealana Takes Brand-New Approach to Meme Coin Culture

Sealana is ripping up the playbook in the meme coin space.

While most coins use dog or cat-themed branding, Sealana’s team is replacing that with something far more unhinged: an obese seal.

This mascot seems like it was ripped straight out of the writer’s room of South Park.



With its patriotic style and lack of subtlety, SEAL has become a hit with “degen” investors.

Unsurprisingly, SEAL has no utility or use case.

But that’s precisely the approach that has led to success in 2024’s meme coin market.

Sealana has no whitepaper, tokenomics structure, or roadmap on its official website.

Just a hilarious premise propped up by massive hype on Twitter and Telegram.

This no-utility approach has worked for many joke tokens this year, including PEPE, WIF, and BOME.

It’s been particularly successful on Solana – where most of the meme coin buzz has occurred.

Now, with Sealana raising millions in presale, it seems this seal-themed token may have unexpectedly struck a chord.

Last Chance for Investors to Get in on the SEAL Presale

Investors have one last chance to get in on the Sealana presale before it ends.

The presale has just 12 days left and will conclude on June 25 at 6 p.m. UTC.

SEAL tokens are on offer for $0.022 each.

After the presale ends, the developers will launch Sealana on a Solana-based DEX.

Most early investors believe the DEX will be Raydium – a popular platform for new meme coin launches.

Fellow Solana meme coin Slothana (SLOTH), which also started life through a presale, was launched on Raydium in the first week of May.

SLOTH’s value pumped over 800% just a few days later – and Slothana’s team will be hoping for a similar lift-off if they list on the same DEX.

Of course, there’s no guarantee SEAL will be as successful as SLOTH was.

But the presale’s impressive raise, combined with the considerable growth of Sealana’s social channels, suggests there’s ample hype building for this bizarre token.

Can Sealana Really 10x After Its DEX Launch?

So, can Sealana investors really expect the token to produce 10x gains after it hits the open market?

The signs are promising.

For one, SEAL is now ranked second on ICOBench.com’s list of hotly anticipated launches.

That’s a serious endorsement from a popular rating platform.

Clearly, Sealana’s hilarious design is catching the right people’s attention.

Then there’s the prime positioning on Solana’s exciting meme coin ecosystem.

In 2024, Solana has emerged as a hotbed for ultra-speculative tokens, with BONK and WIF being two of the biggest success stories.

Since SEAL is tapping into that hype wave, explosive gains seem quite plausible.

And let’s not forget that 10x price pumps are not uncommon in the meme coin space these days.

Newly launched coins produce these types of returns every day – so SEAL achieving 10x gains on launch wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Ultimately, only time will tell whether SEAL can match its early hype.

But the odds certainly seem in its favor, based on the presale strength and hype from community members.

Visit Sealana Presale