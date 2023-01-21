Crypto in Switzerland did not falter despite tough year

According to data provided by the venture capital company CV VC, crypto-friendly Switzerland has not seen anything too dramatic as a result of the recent market drop.

The ‘Top 50’ report found that whilst 183 blockchain enterprises in Switzerland closed their doors in 2022,190 new blockchain startups and offices were created by companies based in other countries.

In addition, the researchers discovered that the Swiss Crypto Valley, which is headquartered in the canton of Zug, presently has nearly the same number of organizations that it would have in 2021, which is 1,135.

They have a total workforce of 5,766 individuals, which is just around 4% lower than it was before the crypto winter began.

Switzerland’s crypto industry expands

There is a fairly strong and even distribution of companies over the area of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Even while platforms make up the majority of the Top 50, the importance of fintech companies cannot be overstated.

There is a concomitant rise in the number of trading and exchange offerings, notwithstanding the continued prominence of cryptocurrency banks.

According to the report, on the other hand, Crypto Valley is pleased to welcome individuals who are developing infrastructure such as identity management, and those who are working to improve operational efficiency in fields such as the arts, sports, and media.

Based on the findings of the researchers, Switzerland is an exceptional model of consensus-based government and has an inherent tendency toward decentralization.

All levels of government, politics, and industry, as well as law firms and academic institutions, join together in an atmosphere that fosters cooperation and trust amongst one another, the report further claims.

Because of its densely interconnected network, Switzerland is considered by many to be the premier case study for decentralized systems globally.

The most notable Swiss enterprises to fail in 2022 were the start-up FTX Europe and Covario, the latter of which had been established to assist other businesses in the management of cryptocurrency holdings.

Following the search of the company’s Bulgarian offices by law enforcement officials conducting an investigation into possible money laundering, the Swiss branch of the UK-based crypto lender company Nexo is also under the spotlight. The company disputes the allegations that have been made against it.

Those who are constructing there are aware of their position and are able to proceed with assurance even if the market becomes challenging.