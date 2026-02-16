🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
BTCETHLTCSOLXRP

Crypto funds bleed for fourth week, XRP and Solana attract inflows

2 mins read
914277
Crypto funds bleed for fourth week, XRP and Solana attract inflows

Contents

1. US leads outflows at $403 million as Europe attracts capital
2. Bitcoin and Ethereum lead asset-level outflows
3. XRP and Solana attract $64 million in combined inflows
4. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF weekly flows extend selling pressure
Share link:

In this post:

  • Crypto funds bleed for fourth week with $173 million in outflows, up to $3.74 billion over four weeks.
  • US investors withdrew $403 million, while Europe and Canada added $230 million.
  • Bitcoin lost $133 million, Ethereum $85.1 million, as major assets face selling pressure.

Crypto funds experienced outflows of $173 million during the week ending February 13, 2026, the fourth consecutive week of institutional withdrawals.

According to CoinShares data, the four-week cumulative outflows reached $3.74 billion. The week began with $575 million in inflows before reversing to $853 million in outflows mid-week, likely driven by price weakness.

Sentiment improved Friday following weaker-than-expected CPI data, bringing $105 million in inflows. ETP trading volumes fell to $27 billion from a record $63 billion the prior week.

US leads outflows at $403 million as Europe attracts capital

Regional flows showed differences in sentiment between the US and other markets. US-based crypto funds recorded $403.2 million in outflows during the week, accounting for more than double the global net outflow figure. European and Canadian products attracted $230 million in combined inflows.

Germany led European inflows with $114.8 million, the largest regional gain during the week. Canada recorded $46.3 million in positive flows, while Switzerland added $36.8 million. Brazil attracted $14 million, and Australia saw $9.8 million enter crypto investment products.

Sweden experienced $2.8 million in outflows during the week, the only European market with negative flows. Other regions, including Hong Kong ($1.7 million), Italy ($0.4 million), and the Netherlands ($0.9 million), recorded modest inflows.

Crypto funds bleed for fourth week, XRP and Solana attract inflows
Crypto funds flow by exchange. Source: CoinShares

iShares products experienced $276 million in weekly outflows, the largest among providers. Fidelity recorded $142 million in withdrawals, while Grayscale added $52 million across its product suite. Bitwise saw $38 million exit, and ProFunds Group recorded $49 million in outflows.

See also  Brazil uncovers a crypto pyramid scheme worth $210 million

ARK 21Shares experienced $22 million in withdrawals during the week. CoinShares products attracted $34 million in inflows, while 21Shares AG added $21 million. Other providers combined for $248 million in positive flows.

Bitcoin and Ethereum lead asset-level outflows

Bitcoin investment products recorded $133.3 million in outflows during the week, leading asset-level withdrawals. Short Bitcoin products also experienced outflows totaling $15.4 million over the past two weeks.

Ethereum products saw $85.1 million in withdrawals during the week. Multi-asset products recorded $14.6 million in outflows. The combined Bitcoin and Ethereum outflows of $218.4 million accounted for more than the total net weekly outflow.

Hyperliquid products experienced $1 million in outflows during the week. Sui recorded minimal outflows of $0.04 million. Other assets combined for $0.5 million in withdrawals.

Bitcoin products hold $105.575 billion in assets under management, while Ethereum products manage $15.798 billion. Multi-asset products have $5.653 billion in AUM.

XRP and Solana attract $64 million in combined inflows

XRP investment products attracted $33.4 million in inflows during the week, bucking the overall outflow trend. Solana products recorded $31 million in positive flows. Chainlink added $1.1 million in inflows. The three assets combined for $65.5 million in institutional buying.

XRP products now hold $2.549 billion in assets under management, up from prior weeks. Solana products manage $2.145 billion in AUM. Litecoin products recorded minimal inflows of $0.4 million during the week. Zcash, Sui, and other smaller assets saw limited activity.

See also  Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD bearish for the next 24 hours

The week ending February 13 was the fourth consecutive week of negative flows. Total assets under management across all products reached $132.960 billion.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF weekly flows extend selling pressure

Bitcoin ETFs recorded $359.91 million in outflows for the week ending February 13, 2026, according to SoSoValue data. The negative weekly flows followed the prior week’s $318.07 million in withdrawals through February 6. Total value traded reached $18.91 billion during the week.

The cumulative total net inflows for Bitcoin ETFs reduced to $54.33 billion from $54.69 billion the preceding week. Total net assets reduced to $87.04 billion from $89.43 billion.

Bitcoin ETF weekly data. Source: SoSo Value

Ethereum ETFs faced $161.15 million in outflows during the week that ended February 13. This came after the preceding week’s $165.82 million negative flows that ended February 6. Total value traded for Ethereum ETFs stood at $5.14 billion.

The cumulative total net inflows for Ethereum ETFs reduced to $11.65 billion from $11.81 billion the preceding week. Total net assets reduced to $11.72 billion from $11.97 billion.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan