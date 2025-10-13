🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Crypto funding rates dip to lowest levels since FTX bear markets of 2022

2 mins read
834785
Crypto funding rates dip to lowest levels since FTX bear markets of 2022.

1. What the data says
2. Crypto tokens rebound, but doubts remain
In this post:

  • Funding rates in crypto markets have dropped to their lowest levels since the 2022 crash. 
  • The dip indicates a significant reduction in leveraged trading and aggressive long positions.
  • The crypto market is already seeing reduced volatility and a clearing of leveraged positions, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics.

Thanks to the flash crash from October 11, aggregated funding rates across major crypto assets have plunged to levels not seen since the 2022 bear market, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. 

This marks one of the most aggressive leverage resets in crypto history, with median rates dropping sharply negative and many traders liquidated in the process.

Crypto funding rates dip to lowest levels since FTX bear markets of 2022.
Long liquidation volume. Source: Glassnode.

What the data says 

In 2022, the crypto industry witnessed a particularly brutal bear market that started with the Terra/LUNA collapse in May, followed by the FTX case in November, which triggered a liquidity crisis and caused BTC price to drop to $16K lows. 

In the months that followed, funding rates stayed deeply negative amid mass liquidations and fears that it was over for BTC. 

The 2025 flash crash mirrored those sentiments driven by a “pronounced deleveraging” across BTC and ETH, and a sharp decline in funding rates that analysts say indicates investors are de-risking from aggressive long (bullish) positions, and that leveraged trading volume in the market has decreased significantly.

The trend reportedly signals a period of market rebalancing and liquidation of excessively risky positions, which could reduce price volatility in the short term and contribute to a healthier market structure in the medium term. 

While perpetual low funding rates highlight a decline in trader interest and a potential continuation of market liquidity shortages, the bullish sentiment linked to BTC has barely diminished, and it is already recovering. 

Glassnode’s BTC Long/Short Bias chart, tracking the aggregate net positions of the largest BTC traders on Hyperliquid, showed a steep rise in net shorts from October 6, long before Friday’s disaster. Levels have since recovered, even though they remain deeply negative. 

Crypto funding rates dip to lowest levels since FTX bear markets of 2022.
Comparison of BTC long and short positions. Source: Glassnode.

Analysts continue to advise caution as the market struggles to rebalance itself. 

Crypto tokens rebound, but doubts remain 

The flash crash from late Friday wiped out nearly $19 billion in crypto positions and has been tagged the largest single-day liquidation on record. 

However, as earlier stated, the market is already looking steadier with a bounce forming as both the US and China moved to water down tensions even though they have refused to come to an agreement. 

Alternative cryptocurrencies like BNB, ADA, and DOGE have been leading the rebound. Both ADA and DOGE have surged nearly 10% in 24 hours thanks to discounted valuations enticing bargain hunters while BNB has blown past its previous all time high to form a new one at $1,369.99 today. 

Bitcoin climbed 3.3% over the past 24 hours to about $115,007 while Ether surged 8.7% to $4,151. The strong performance confirms that the broader bullish trend is still intact, even though the volatility has reset sentiment.

“What we just saw was a massive emotional reset,” Justin d’Anethan, head of partnerships at Arctic Digital claims. “Volatility cuts both ways — traders were punished on the way down and on the snap back. But the longer-term structure is intact. ETF inflows remain strong, exchange balances near cycle lows, and the broader narrative is arguably stronger after the washout.”

While the upward moves are great, observers have warned that the industry is not out in the clear yet. In fact, there are now reports that the “OG Bitcoin whale” who shorted 20 minutes before Trump announced news that crashed the market is back.

He has now reportedly added another $70,000,000 to his Bitcoin short position, which was never fully closed in the first place. What this means will become apparent in time, but experts advise caution as it could herald another drop.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

