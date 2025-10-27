Crypto fund inflows hit $921M as Bitcoin leads with $931M

Crypto investment products recorded crypto fund inflows of $921 million during the latest reporting period.

According to CoinShares data available as of October 24, 2025, Bitcoin led the rally with $931 million in net inflows as total assets under management across all crypto fund products reached $229.652 billion.

The improved investor confidence followed lower-than-expected US CPI data released on Friday. This restored market expectations for potential rate cuts later this year.

Bitcoin dominates crypto fund inflows across providers

Bitcoin recorded $931 million in weekly inflows, bringing the month-to-date flows to $5.121 billion and year-to-date inflows to $30.205 billion. The weekly figure exceeded total crypto fund inflows and shows that Bitcoin absorbed the majority of positive sentiment while other assets experienced mixed flows. Assets under management for Bitcoin products reached $178.196 billion.

The Bitcoin inflows pushed cumulative flows since the US Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates to $9.4 billion. While the year-to-date figure of $30.2 billion represents substantial institutional interest, it remains below the $41.6 billion recorded during the same period last year.

Among crypto fund providers, iShares ETFs/USA recorded $235 million in weekly Bitcoin flows, with month-to-date flows reaching $5.049 billion. The provider’s year-to-date inflows totaled $38.687 billion with assets under management of $104.851 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund saw $52 million in weekly inflows, bringing its month-to-date total to $320 million and year-to-date to $885 million.

Grayscale Investments LLC experienced contrasting fortunes with $118 million in weekly outflows. The provider’s month-to-date outflows reached $598 million, with year-to-date negative flows totaling $2.370 billion. Assets under management for Grayscale stood at $32.654 billion.

Ethereum sees first outflows in five weeks

Ethereum products recorded their first crypto fund outflows in five weeks, totaling $168.7 million for the reporting period. The asset saw consistent daily outflows throughout the week. This brought month-to-date flows to positive $1.107 billion and year-to-date inflows to $14.034 billion. Total assets under management for Ethereum products reached $35.233 billion.

The Ethereum outflows came after five consecutive weeks of positive flows. Data showed that 2x leveraged Ethereum ETPs remained popular among certain investor segments.

Multi-asset crypto fund products experienced mixed performance with $33.2 million in weekly inflows but negative $44.3 million in month-to-date flows. Year-to-date, multi-asset products recorded outflows of $202 million. Assets under management for this category totaled $7.645 billion.

Altcoin flows cool ahead of US ETF launches

Solana products recorded $29.4 million in weekly inflows, with month-to-date flows reaching $381.8 million. Year-to-date inflows for Solana stood at $2.856 billion, with assets under management of $4.376 billion.

XRP investment products saw $84.3 million in weekly inflows but negative $12.0 million in month-to-date flows. Year-to-date, XRP products recorded $1.928 billion in inflows with assets under management totaling $2.614 billion. Like Solana, XRP flows moderated ahead of anticipated US spot ETF approvals.

Other altcoins showed minimal activity. SUI recorded weekly outflows of $8.5 million but positive month-to-date flows of $2.0 million. Cardano saw minor weekly outflows of $0.3 million. Litecoin posted minimal weekly inflows of $0.3 million. Short Bitcoin products attracted $14.4 million in weekly inflows.

Regional flows show distinct patterns

The United States led regional crypto fund inflows with $843 million for the week, bringing month-to-date flows to $6.393 billion. Year-to-date, US-based products recorded $45.498 billion in inflows. Assets under management for US products reached $160.896 billion and represents the largest regional allocation.

Germany recorded one of its largest weekly inflows on record at $502.1 million. The country’s month-to-date flows totaled $561.1 million, with year-to-date inflows reaching $2.301 billion. German investors’ assets under management in crypto fund products stood at $7.447 billion.

Switzerland experienced major outflows of $358.9 million for the week, with month-to-date negative flows of $229.2 million. Year-to-date, Swiss products maintained positive inflows of $602 million.

Canada saw weekly outflows of $10.0 million but positive month-to-date flows of $33.3 million. Sweden recorded weekly outflows of $49.2 million with month-to-date negative flows of $131.4 million. Hong Kong experienced weekly outflows of $11.2 million.

Among crypto fund providers, 21Shares AG recorded $16 million in weekly inflows with month-to-date flows of $42 million. Bitwise Funds Trust saw $31 million in weekly inflows, bringing month-to-date flows to $60 million. ProShares ETFs/USA attracted $84 million in weekly inflows, with month-to-date flows reaching $262 million.

