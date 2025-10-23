🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView

Crypto firms press US lawmakers for market‑structure clarity amid stalled bill

2 mins read
842811

Contents

1. Crypto industry demands answers
Share link:

In this post:

  • Crypto executives including Brian Armstrong and Sergey Nazarov met U.S. lawmakers to push for regulatory clarity on the stalled market‑structure bill.

  • Senators Tim Scott, Chuck Schumer, and Kirsten Gillibrand attended the meetings alongside leaders from Kraken and Uniswap.

  • The bill, meant to define how digital assets are regulated, is delayed due to the government shutdown.

Top crypto execs met with U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, demanding movement on a stalled bill that would set the rules for how digital assets are handled.

Attendees included Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Senator Chuck Schumer from New York. Other industry names like Kraken co-CEO David Ripley and Uniswap Labs’ Hayden Adams were present.

Nazarov said this wasn’t the usual roundtable. “It was definitely some more senior senators speaking at once,” he said. “They realize the economic value of the industry is high, so they need to address how they are going to deal with it, they need to address it correctly.”

Crypto industry demands answers

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov joined a dozen leaders in a nearly three-hour sit-down and two separate meetings, first with Democrats, then with Republicans.

The first session, lasting about an hour and a half, included questions from Democratic lawmakers about decentralized finance and illicit use of crypto.

Schumer joined briefly. Nazarov said the tone was serious, and that lawmakers seemed focused on figuring out how to engage with the space without losing control.

The second meeting ran for just over an hour and was with Republican lawmakers. According to Nazarov, they were much more direct in their support. The central topic in both rooms was the same: the market-structure legislation, which was supposed to go to markup in late October. But with the federal government in shutdown mode, nothing’s moved.

See also  Russian proposal to criminalize crypto transactions brings back memories of Soviet times

The bill aims to create rules that separate commodities from securities and assign clear roles to regulators. That’s critical for companies like Kraken and Coinbase, who want to know which agencies they’ll be dealing with and what compliance looks like. Right now, that clarity doesn’t exist.

“The meeting was productive, with stakeholders providing feedback and reaffirming support for a bipartisan approach,” said Jeff Naft, spokesperson for the Senate Banking Committee’s Republican side. He also pushed Democrats to commit to a markup date and stop dragging their feet.

Earlier this year, both parties managed to pass a stablecoin bill, which was signed by President Donald Trump in July.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan