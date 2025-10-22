Crypto ETP filings hit 155, tracking 35 digital assets, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has revealed there are currently 155 crypto-exchange traded products (ETP) applications in the United States targeting 35 different digital assets, citing data compiled by digital asset industry lead researcher James Seyffart.

According to the breakdown chart shared by Balchunas on X late Tuesday, both Solana and Bitcoin each have 23 filings, XRP has 20, Ethereum has 16, and “basket” ETPs, products that package several cryptocurrencies, total 10 filings.

There’s now 155 crypto ETP filings tracking 35 different digital assets. Could easily end up seeing over 200 hit mkt in next 12mo. Total land rush. Here’s the list by coin, amazing work from @JSeyff pic.twitter.com/dKyiySxn0H — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 21, 2025

Other assets like Litecoin have 5, Avalanche 4, Dogecoin 4, and Polkadot 4. Judge counts for SEI, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), SUI, BNB, and Cardano each stand at 3, while a long tail of tokens NEAR, Chainlink, INJ, Tron, BONK, HYPE, and Atom have between 1 and 2 filings.

Balchunas asserted that the number of filings could “easily push past 200 within the next 12 months.”

US prepares for ETF season, pipeline of approvals impending

According to Crypto in America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the US Securities and Exchange Commission will have a busy run in the end of 2025 “Crypto ETF season,” approving or shutting down several applications of ETPs.

Some filings under the 19b-4/S-1 route show the US SEC set an initial deadline for approval is September 13, 2025, and the maximum possible review window extends to March 27 next year.

Decision deadlines slated for late 2025 include a November deadline for the HBAR/Ethereum-related filing, alongside Solana and XRP filings by Franklin Templeton Investments.

Several XRP filings were originally due in mid-October, including the Grayscale Investments XRP conversion, 21Shares US Core XRP, CoinShares, and Canary Capital Group XRP trust, and the Litecoin and 21Shares Ethereum staking filings.

However, these have been delayed due to an ongoing US government shutdown that has lasted for three weeks now, pausing SEC review operations and pushing decisions into late 2025.

According to SEC records, other filings tracking Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) have decision dates in November and December. ETP submissions for SUI, TRON, and other smaller tokens carry decision deadlines stretching into January–March 2026.

As reported by Cryptopolitan in September, the regulator’s new chair, Paul Atkins, issued a notice to “fast-track” a generic listing standard under which an ETF could proceed via S-1 alone, sidestepping a full 19b-4 review. However, the maximum deadline under any route will still land in early 2026.

Moreover, a group of crypto executives is set to meet with pro-crypto Senate Democrats on Wednesday to discuss digital asset market structure legislation, according to Terret.

The roundtable, led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, is expected to include Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty, Jito CLO Rebecca Rettig, and a16z crypto General Counsel Miles Jennings.

Terret also mentioned that more participants “may join the meeting,” which follows a recent breakdown in bipartisan negotiations after Republican and pro-crypto policymakers saw a leaked “unfriendly” Democratic proposal to regulate DeFi.

BTC and ETH spot positive flows continue after days of outflows

Away from ETFs that are yet to be approved, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $477.19 million in net inflows on Tuesday, ending a four-day streak of outflows. The numbers bring total October inflows to $4.21 billion, surpassing September’s $3.53 billion.

Per data from Farside Investors, BlackRock’s IBIT led the positive flows with $210.9 million, followed by ARK Invest/21 Shares’s ARKB recording $162.85 million, and the remainder $103.44 million split by Fidelity’s FBTC and Bitwise BITB.

The final quarter of 2025 could replicate last year’s record inflows for spot BTC traded funds, when more than $16 billion flowed into the 12 listed products.

The positive signals also came on the backdrop of a strong rebound in Bitcoin’s price on Tuesday, which surged to a daily high of $113,996.35 in the evening, its highest level in the last seven days, and nearly 9% above its lows of $104,778 seen last Friday.

Spot Ethereum ETFs logged $141.6 million in net inflows the same day, $59.07 million to FETH (Fidelity), $42.46 million to ETHA (BlackRock), $22.58 million to Mini ETH (Grayscale), and $13.14 million to ETHE (Grayscale).

