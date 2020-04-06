The traditional traders, so far, have been very unadventurous as far as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are concerned. However, it looks like there is a new blooming interest for crypto and crypto derivatives in the community. A recent survey conducted by Acuiti revealed that the top executives in traditional trading firms are quite bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and their assets.

Acuiti released a report titled,’Adoption of Digital Asset Trading’ which tells that there are more than 100 venues opened up for the institutional clients to trade crypto and crypto derivatives. However, these established trading firms trail the sell-side service providers when it comes to crypto adoption.

Crypto derivatives have gained a huge fan following

All of the crypto trading companies that took part in the survey revealed that they are seeing a flourishing interest in crypto derivatives. Of these, 57% of the companies have traded BTC derivatives while almost 30% report that they have traded ETH derivatives.

It is also reported that 97% of the trading institutions are now looking to invest in cryptocurrencies in the following 2 years. This indicated that people are genuinely looking forward to investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This could further inflate the price of crypto and crypto derivatives.

Despite the interest in crypto and crypto derivatives, the road ahead is tough

Though the interest reported in crypto assets is massive, the road to crypto adoption is still a difficult one. First of all, many retail investors still see crypto as a risky asset. Next up is that traders look crypto as an investment vehicle instead of looking at them as a currency that can be used to carry out daily transactions.

Overall, last year, there was a buzz in the market for crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs) which was discussed widely around the world. Some said that crypto ETFs will be good for the investors but can be bad for the cryptosphere in general. In any case, such investment vehicles can bring in a massive capital in the crypto market.