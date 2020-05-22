Binance Research, an analytical wing of crypto exchange outfit, Binance has announced that it is making moves to upgrade its website with help from IntoTheBlock to infuse crypto data tools.

The news making waves is coming after more than a year of the company’s existence after it was launched in November 2019.

According to a blog post and awaiting announcements, Binance research is planning on taking bold steps to upgrade its website with the sole mission of updating new features. The new features would provide customers and investors alike with crypto data tools, which would help in their trading activities.

Since their launch in late 2019, Binance research has been able to provide cutting edge information to their client base on factors affecting the cryptocurrency world. The research department of Binance plans to partner with IntoTheBlock to debut exciting new features to the platform.

IntoTheBlock is a firm that makes use of various tools in the crypto market to study the behavior of cryptocurrencies in the digital world.

The new site promises to be a useful information tool

The company teamed up with Cryptoslate to provide information to readers in the early part of the year.

Speaking about the partnership, Jesus Rodriguez, CEO of IntoTheBlock, said, over the years, many investors and traders have made Binance research their call because they provide cutting edge information. We feel that our partnership with Binance research will bring every available key information in the crypto space to our customers.

It remains unknown if traders wish to take to spot trading or will decide to undergo marginal trading, but no matter their choice, the new Binance research site will provide adequate information. The company said they are prepared to go beyond their partnership with IntoTheBlock to other projects in the crypto space.

The biggest asset that Binance has over other sites is that they are first breaking news and are always quick to report it on time using their crypto data tools.