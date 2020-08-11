New startup Crypto custodian Casa has announced the addition of a new feature on its platform which enables customers to purchase Bitcoin from the mobile app.

Crypto custodian Casa in a statement disclosed that its new partnership with Wyre led to the launch of the new feature. Enabling clients of its mobile app purchase the top digital currency directly with Apple Pay.

Additionally, the partnership also enables Casa tap, Wyre, to create better security features, who in turn provided a secure API for easier purchase of bitcoin through Apple Pay or debit card.

Notably, Bitcoin bought are held within the app, which uses similar multi-signature security methods as Casa’s paid services. It is also a self-custody service, keeping the assets safe and Casa doesn’t actually possess the funds at any time.

According to the crypto custodian, charges for the transactions of debit cards are regular market standards and are charged by Wyre. Notably, clients are to pay $0.30 per transaction with an additional 2.9% for US cards (3.9% for international cards). Additionally, every purchase also requires a mining fee as transactions are carried out on-chain.

Casa increasing bitcoin adoption

Nick Neuman, Casa CEO while expressing his joy with the new initiative, noted the crypto custodian Casa new feature would enhance digital currency adoption.

According to him, the difficulty of purchasing bitcoin as well as keeping it safe is one of the main reasons discouraging several individuals from buying cryptocurrencies. He noted the new initiative would provide a solution to this problem invariably increasing the adoption of digital currency.

It’s also worth noting that the crypto custodian Casa mobile app will not be available in every state in the US. States such as Connecticut, New York, and Texas will not be able to access the app due to regulatory issues. However, the firm has hinted on plans to expand to the left out states, as well as other countries.

About crypto custodian Casa

Casa is a New York-based crypto custody startup with a focus on providing Bitcoin self custody solutions. Casa aims to tackle the quandary for bitcoin users who may pass away while holding bitcoin as well as help Bitcoin holders maximize safety and security.

Meanwhile, the firm recently also disclosed a collaboration with the Human Rights Foundation to provide its tech and expertise to help global activists and dissidents protect their Bitcoin holdings via self-custody measures.

Notably, the foundation will make use of Casa’s solutions to provide security for its Bitcoin donations. And Casa will also give educational resources to activists and similar organizations.