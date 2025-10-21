Crypto.com links with Travel wallet to power global crypto spending.

Crypto.com will work with South Korean fintech company Travel Wallet to grow crypto spending and payments worldwide and make using crypto as easy as using normal money.

The company said Travel Wallet will be its main card-issuing partner in South Korea and the two companies will launch a joint prepaid card for users to spend cash and crypto anywhere in the world.

Crypto.com strengthens its reach in South Korea through Travel Wallet deal

More than 8 million customers hold, exchange, and spend over 40 different currencies through Travel Wallet’s mobile app and card. Crypto.com will use this large user base and trusted payment network with its secure financial systems to create a smooth experience for users to exchange cash, crypto, and digital currencies on one platform.

President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, Eric Anziani, said people in South Korea already use digital payments and are willing to try new financial technologies that make their lives easier. According to him, the country is the perfect place for Crypto.com to expand its services and build stronger connections with local users.

The Chief Operating Officer said working with Travel Wallet will help his company make crypto payments faster, simpler, and more rewarding. He added that everyone should be able to access cryptocurrencies and joining forces with Travel Wallet will create a world where people can spend digital assets as freely as they spend regular money.

Travel Wallet adds crypto features and stablecoin support for global users

Travel Wallet will use the crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) technology by Crypto.com, so that users can trade digital assets directly on its mobile app. The company will also use its KRW-based stablecoin on both platforms to support cheaper and faster international transfers.

Travel Wallet’s Chief Executive Officer, Kim Hyung-woo, said the partnership with crypto.com marks “the beginning of a new payment era where fintech finance meets blockchain finance.” He explained that the company wants to build one system that can hold and trade foreign currencies, cryptocurrencies, and stablecoins at the same time.

Kim said South Korea will benefit more from the partnership and his company will be able to create a more open and efficient financial space for millions of users worldwide. The CEO said his company wants people to use crypto for shopping, travel, or sending money to family abroad, just as easily as they do with cash.

Crypto.com has been gaining popularity in South Korea apart from Travel Wallet. The company in fact said this month that it will serve as the APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025’s official crypto payments partner.

The event is scheduled to be held in Gyeongju from Oct. 28-31, 2025, and the participation of global CEOs and top experts will be invited to share big ideas for AI, digital innovation and global economic growth. Crypto.com will sell tickets for the event through its Crypto.com Pay platform.

The company also rolled out an improved user rewards program, called Level Up in September 2025. With zero fees trading on crypto and stock, users can receive up to 6% cashback in CRO tokens plus more rewards with Crypto.com cards or stake CRO. Daily users are now able to access what was once the preserves of big traders some time ago as the subscription starts from $4.99 per month.

These recent developments show just how committed Crypto.com is to South Korea and its markets.

