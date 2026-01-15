EmCoin taps Crypto.com exchange to expand crypto trading for UAE users

Crypto.com and Emirates Coin Investment LLC (EmCoin), the UAE’s first virtual asset trading platform licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to find more avenues for digital asset trading.

According to the Singapore-based crypto exchange’s press statement released on Thursday, the partnership will enable EmCoin users to access and trade crypto seamlessly through its global liquidity and trading infrastructure.

The two companies have agreed to collaborate on trading services integrations in the investment corporation, pending a regulatory greenlight from the SCA.

Crypto.com to add token listings in EmCoin’s investment lists

According to Crypto.com’s executives, tokens from its platform could improve EmCoin’s trade execution capabilities and provide users with a selection of tokens to trade with at tighter spreads.

“Our focus is on making digital asset holdings easier to access, manage, and move. Partnering with Crypto.com brings together our expertise, multi-asset insight, and enhanced liquidity to support large trade volumes,” said Yasin Arafat, Chief Operations Officer of EmCoin.

As part of the services signed in the MoU, Crypto.com will support the tokenization of EmCoin’s real-world assets (RWAs) using networks like the exchange’s Cronos EVM chain, in tandem with the UAE’s regulatory framework.

“Making it easier for people to interact with digital assets in a regulated and safe environment is at the core of everything we do,” said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. He went on to say that the initiative could help push forward the company’s ambition of serving one billion crypto users worldwide.

Alain Yacine, President of Middle East and Latin America for Crypto.com, added that collaborating with “ground-breaking innovators, like EmCoin, means advancing digital asset adoption in the region.”

“Together we’re able to focus our joint expertise on introducing capabilities and services that make engaging in the digital assets space a simpler and more straightforward process,” Yacine surmised.

UAE’s charges ahead with market-friendly digital finance environment

The collaboration comes at a time when the UAE is working towards becoming the go-to jurisdiction for regulated digital asset financing. The nation created and implemented one of the world’s most comprehensive crypto regulatory frameworks in 2025, while also recently authorizing the first global license for the world’s largest exchange Binance within its special economic zone, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

According to reports from several local business news outlets, the UAE’s sovereign wealth funds managing a whooping $2 trillion in assets are actively investing in decentralized finance, or at least planning to in the coming months.

The financial monarchy is tapping into blockchain finance to diversify the economy away from fossil fuels, reduce dependence on the US dollar, and improve banking and cross-border transaction processes.

EmCoin and Crypto.com’s tokenized assets plan builds on the UAE’s drive towards RWA. PRYPCO, through its subsidiary PRYPCO Mint, became the country’s first licensed real estate tokenization platform after closing a series-A funding round of an undisclosed value in September last year.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, PRYPCO collaborated with Dubai Land Department, VARA, and Ctrl Alt Blockchain, to launch tokenized ownership certificates that attracted 224 investors from more than 40 countries, with an average investment of $2,900 per certificate.

The real estate business firm recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia on Tuesday to transfer and implement its research on RWA to the US state. The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, and H.E. Paata Salia, Minister of Justice of Georgia, alongside PRYPCO founder Amira Sajwani and the leadership team.

